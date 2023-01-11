DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 11, 2023

Several lightly wounded in knife attack at Paris train station

AFP Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 01:54pm
<p>This file photo shows the main entrance of the Gare du Nord train station in Paris. — AFP</p>

This file photo shows the main entrance of the Gare du Nord train station in Paris. — AFP

Several people were lightly wounded on Wednesday by a man wielding a knife at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris, French authorities said.

The man was arrested by police at the station — serving as a hub for trains to London and northern Europe — after they opened fire and wounded him, said a police source who asked not to be named.

“An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

“He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response”.

A screengrab showing Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin’s translated tweet.
A screengrab showing Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin’s translated tweet.

The incident has caused major delays to trains at the station in the early morning rush, according to the live departure board of operator SNCF.

The attacker’s motive was not immediately clear. France remains on a state of heightened security alert after a spate of deadly attacks by Islamist radicals since 2015.

The country has repeatedly taken actions and put restrictions in an attempt to fight what it describes as “Islamist separatism”.

French right-wing politician Marine Le Pen has previously said that the hijab could not be viewed as a sign of a person’s religious belief but was an “Islamist uniform” that needed to be banned from French public space.

However, lawyers in France had said banning the hijab would violate the French constitution.

In December 2021, France ordered the closure of a mosque in the north of the country because of what authorities said was the radical nature of its imam’s preaching. It said the sermons there incited hatred and violence and defended jihad.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A ray of light
Updated 11 Jan, 2023

A ray of light

The country needs to take concrete action on reforms for longer-term economic recovery.
Antiterrorism fatwa
11 Jan, 2023

Antiterrorism fatwa

TO augment antiterrorism efforts on the battlefield, the religious argument is now being used — with apparent...
Lawyers’ strikes
11 Jan, 2023

Lawyers’ strikes

IT is unfortunate that it took this long for a judicial authority to take a stand against the suffering caused by...
Spiralling flour crisis
Updated 10 Jan, 2023

Spiralling flour crisis

The inability of the federal and provincial authorities to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people speaks volumes about their competence.
Digital census
10 Jan, 2023

Digital census

THE country is set to take a giant leap forward in the enumeration of its human resources after the Pakistan Bureau...
Street crimes’ solution
10 Jan, 2023

Street crimes’ solution

DESPITE the authorities’ promises to get tough on perpetrators, there appears to be no let-up in the street crime...