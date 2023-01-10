Militants attack KP’s Dera police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unknown militants attacked the Yarik police station here on Sunday night with gunfire and ‘missiles’. However, no loss of life was reported.

A police spokesman, Syed Yaqoob Shah, told Dawn on Monday that militants surrounded the Yarik police station at around 1am and fired missiles at the building.

He said the police retaliated to the attack and an exchanged fire with the attackers took place, which lasted for about 45 to 50 minutes. He said the militants were forced to flee.

The spokesman said the police station building was partially damaged.

The police claimed that it was the first gun and missile attack on a police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2023