PPP flexes muscles ahead of LG polls

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party on Sunday reiterated that its candidate would be elected as the next mayor of Karachi after the January 15 local government elections as the ruling party of the province had already “won the hearts of Karachiites” by “serving them outstandingly” during the past 15 years.

The PPP leaders also resolved to reach every Karachiite during next one week in line with its election campaign. It vowed that no political alliance could defeat it due to the growing popularity of the party and its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The party staged a big rally from Bilawal House to Star Gate on Sharea Faisal, vowing to continue the momentum for the next one week.

PPP workers and supporters, including women, in cars, buses and motorbikes participated in the rally. After passing through Sharea Faisal, the crowd converged at Star Gate where party leaders addressed the rally.

Stages big rally from Bilawal House to Star Gate; leaders say no political alliance can defeat party

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh chapter’s president of PPP Nisar Khuhro said that the party was set to contest the local government election with full enthusiasm.

“And it’s now clear that the next mayor of this city would be from PPP,” he said. “We are the only party which is contesting from every union committee with its own candidate on all seats.”

He said that the PPP had designed a development plan for Karachi and it would carry out massive projects after its mayor would assume the office.

Addressing the rally, city president of the PPP and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that those claiming themselves as true representatives of Karachi had always deceived the people of the city.

“It’s the PPP which has restored the peace of Karachi,” he said. “We aren’t among those who had exploited the ethnic divide of the city for our political gains. The PPP is future of this city.”

PPP-Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said like entire Pakistani nation, the people of Karachi supported the narrative of Mr Bhutto-Zardari for the country.

“The era of those who ruled the city of Quaid through terrorism had ended and now PPP workers will run Karachi and solve its basic issues,” he said.

Published in Dawn, january 9th, 2023