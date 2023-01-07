DAWN.COM Logo

CAA dismisses employee who threatened Christian security officer with blasphemy allegations

Imtiaz Ali Published January 7, 2023 Updated January 7, 2023 10:13pm
<p>An image of a Civil Aviation Authority employee who threatened a female Christian security officer with blasphemy charges in Karachi on Thursday. — Twitter screengrab</p>

An image of a Civil Aviation Authority employee who threatened a female Christian security officer with blasphemy charges in Karachi on Thursday. — Twitter screengrab

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday dismissed an employee who threatened a female Christian security officer with blasphemy charges over a parking dispute in Karachi.

According to footage of the incident at Jinnah International Airport’s cargo area, the row occurred over the female security officer reprimanding a man for allowing an acquaintance’s vehicle through security without a vehicle pass.

The man allegedly threatens the female officer with blasphemy accusations, saying he will “call preachers … I am mad and will cut [you] up”. The female officer can be heard calling the man out for threatening her with blasphemy allegations and daring him to register a blasphemy case against her.

Footage of the incident quickly circulated on social media, inviting criticism and condemnation.

Responding to the incident, a statement issued today by the CAA spokesperson said the row occurred on Thursday and officials were aware of the matter.

The statement said that as per the initial investigation, the CAA employee S* was dismissed from service and a detailed investigation was ordered.

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari took notice of the incident and urged the federal and provincial authorities to provide security to the female officer.

“It was shameful that the woman security in-charge was threatened with a blasphemy case when she performed her duty,” he said, demanding an inquiry into the incident.

“Accusation of blasphemy is a very dangerous act,” Zardari said, adding that certain elements wanted to defame Pakistan under the pretext of religion.

“The government and the people must discourage such thinking.

“If the accusation against the female security officer is proved false, the accuser should be severely punished,” the PPP leader demanded.

Former senator Farhatullah Babar called on the authorities to take notice of the incident and lauded the female security officer’s handling of the situation.

Meanwhile, human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir said the accuser should be apprehended and prosecuted for “making such threats to a government officer” and rued the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)’s honour being reduced to a “tool to be used for convenience”.

Zia
Jan 07, 2023 10:20pm
Severe punishment to be given , just job dismal is not enough
Reply Recommend 0
Daanish
Jan 07, 2023 10:20pm
This man's name should be circulated and he must be apprehended for felony. Then Zardari stand will be validated as providing security is just promoting fear.
Reply Recommend 0
AttiyaCanada
Jan 07, 2023 10:23pm
Dismissed from service??? He should have been attested and charged for attempted murder or at least threatening murder. It seems the authorities continue to lack any courage and resolve to confront religious fanaticism; TTP is making us pay that price!
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jan 07, 2023 10:23pm
Abolish these blasphemy laws. It's open persecution of minorities.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jan 07, 2023 10:25pm
Religions need to be secure in themselves. One person's words or actions should not make the entire followers insecure.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 07, 2023 10:26pm
Blasphemy law is always used for personal grudge. There is nothing good about it !!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 07, 2023 10:29pm
All the more rising examples for the need to make laws even more stringent, for punishment to the misuses of these laws.
Reply Recommend 0
vr
Jan 07, 2023 10:30pm
Welcome to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
kumaran
Jan 07, 2023 10:34pm
"certain elements wanted to defame Pakistan under the pretext of religion." - Ministers agrees Blasmephemy law created by certain elements who wanted to defame pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0

