Today's Paper | January 05, 2023

Overseas Pakistanis plan to set up ‘medical city’ in Karachi

Shazia Hasan Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 07:02am
<p>Participants at a meeting held at the Pak American Cultural Centre in Karachi on Wednesday. — Photo by author</p>

Participants at a meeting held at the Pak American Cultural Centre in Karachi on Wednesday. — Photo by author

KARACHI: The Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRP) of Washington DC held a meet and greet for launching the concept of the Karachi World Medical City at the Pak American Cultural Centre here on Wednesday.

Joining online from Washington DC, Shahab Qarni of the NRP Mission, while introducing their various interests in health, education, economics and social development, said that the diaspora happens to have a special interest in the health sector besides the other things mentioned.

Also joining online from Washington DC, Nadeem Rizvi, NRP’s MD, said that they are not exactly planning a welfare or social programme.

“It is more a business venture,” he said, adding that Karachi’s location is important for any kind of business, export, education and women empowerment venture.

“We can easily build something here. The Karachi World Medical City will be a medical facility sprawling on an area of more than two miles,” he added.

Ambassador Jamil Ahmed Khan, who has been Pakistan’s ambassador in several countries, said that Karachi is a mega city with a realistic population of almost 30 million people and its geographic location also makes it accessible for many South Asian countries as well as countries in Africa.

“Medical tourism does have a chance here. We do have world-standard doctors and nurses here in Pakistan, but we also have a big population and not enough medical professionals here to cater to this huge population,” he said.

“Then over 30,000 of our own Pakistani doctors and specialists are working abroad. Having world-class facilities here would also bring those doctors back,” he added.

Kanwal Bukhari of USAID, joining online from the US Embassy in Islamabad, said that she would like to look at the plans for the project as there are several investments and finance schemes from the US in Pakistan already. “Perhaps the Medical City can charge those people who can pay and have a subsidised service for the poor,” she said.

Dr Jabbar Khattak said that the idea of having a medical city in Karachi was thrilling. “We can also enrich and upgrade our own existing local medical facilities and centres, including government facilities, and have them as a part of such a project, too. But now after floating this idea, the interested people need to remain connected,” he said.

Dr Jaipal Chhabria wondered where and how to start working on such an ambitious project as in Pakistan there is also the sad reality of a lack of willpower.

Rahat Naz, joining online from abroad also, said that there is a need for experts from abroad for professional grooming here.

Mubashir Malik, who was visiting from Canada, was of the view that several countries have become known for their medical tourism such as countries people go to for surgeries including cosmetic surgery. “If our Pakistani doctors are doing well abroad, then why not have hospitals here for them to work in?” He asked.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2023

Uyghur Ahmadi
Jan 05, 2023 11:22am
Focus first on successfully eradicating polio. Last remaining in the world yet nowhere close to completion
