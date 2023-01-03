DAWN.COM Logo

Strict monitoring to curb illegal trawling in Gwadar

Behram Baloch Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 09:02am

GWADAR: The Balochistan government has established an effective monitoring system to prevent illegal trawling in Balochistan waters, according to the fisheries director general.

Under the monitoring system, gunship boats of the fisheries department and other agencies would patrol the sea round the clock.

Fisheries DG Mir Saifullah Khetran told media that with the implementation of the system, illegal trawling has been significantly reduced.

A patrolling team of the fisheries department has also confiscated a fishing vessel for illegal trawling near the coast of Jiwani and arrested crew members.

The DG told the media that his department has been taking action for several months against illegal trawling.The local fishermen were being badly affected due to these trawlers coming from Sindh and other areas, he added.

Published in Dawn, january 3th, 2023

