Fauji Fertiliser shuts DAP plant

KARACHI: Fauji Fertiliser Bin Qasim Ltd (FFBQL) on Thursday announced that it has shut down its DAP plant from Dec 21 to manage DAP inventory due to the demand and supply situation in the market.

In a stock filing the company, without giving the period of temporary shutdown period, said that it would also manage planned annual maintenance activity at the plant in January to ensure reliability and sustainable safe operations.

However, the urea plant is operating normally, it added.

Lucky plant expansion

Lucky Cement Limited has completed the construction and installation work of the brownfield expansion of the additional line of 3.15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at its manufacturing site at Pezu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the planned project timeline.

In a stock filing on Thursday, the company said this new line is now operational. The total production capacity (north and south plants included) now stands enhanced to 15.3 MTPA from 12.15.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2022