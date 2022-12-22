Lahore fog forces PIA to partly shift operations

RAWALPINDI: Due to poor visibility and fog in Lahore, Pakistan International Airlines on Wednes­day decided to shift all international flight operations between 10pm and 11am from the capital of Punjab to Islamabad.

The rescheduling of flights during these hours is temporary and will be restored as soon as the foggy conditions improve, according to the national flag carrier.

A PIA spokesman said, in a press release issued on Wednesday, the in­­ternational flight operations between 10pm and 11am was moved from Allama Iqbal Inter­national Airport to Islamabad due to foggy weather conditions. The move was aimed at ensuring air safety and saving long waiting time for passengers, he claimed.

For timely information of flights, air travellers, as well as those visiting the airport to pick or drop passengers, have been requested to contact PIA call centre at 786786111. PIA passengers have also been requested to record their correct contact number at the time of booking so that they can be provided with timely information about changes in flight timings through call or SMS.

The PIA spokesman made it clear that the arrangement for shifting the flight operations had been made temporarily in order to avoid inconvenience of ‘prolonged wait’ to travellers. As soon as the foggy conditions improved, the operations would be restored at Lahore, he added.

Motorway closure

Not only air travellers but also motorists using GT Road and motorway were facing problems due to the foggy weather.

The motorway section from Kot Momin to Faisalabad was closed due to the severity of the fog, which started to increase at around 6pm on Wednesday, DIG Motorway Police (North Zone), told Dawn.

He said the motorway’s closure depended on visibility usually affected by fog.

Heavy fog also caused problems on the Peshawar-Burhan highway, he said.

The Swat Expressway had already been closed for all types of traffic from Colonel Sher Khan to Ismaila due to fog, according to a motorway police spokesman.

He said the public had been requested to avoid unnecessary travel in foggy weather.

In case of necessary travel, however, drivers should use fog lights and ensure the functioning of backlights and wipers and seek assistance from helpline 130 before starting the journey.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2022