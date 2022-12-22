DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 22, 2022

Lahore fog forces PIA to partly shift operations

Mohammad Asghar Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 09:17am

RAWALPINDI: Due to poor visibility and fog in Lahore, Pakistan International Airlines on Wednes­day decided to shift all international flight operations between 10pm and 11am from the capital of Punjab to Islamabad.

The rescheduling of flights during these hours is temporary and will be restored as soon as the foggy conditions improve, according to the national flag carrier.

A PIA spokesman said, in a press release issued on Wednesday, the in­­ternational flight operations between 10pm and 11am was moved from Allama Iqbal Inter­national Airport to Islamabad due to foggy weather conditions. The move was aimed at ensuring air safety and saving long waiting time for passengers, he claimed.

For timely information of flights, air travellers, as well as those visiting the airport to pick or drop passengers, have been requested to contact PIA call centre at 786786111. PIA passengers have also been requested to record their correct contact number at the time of booking so that they can be provided with timely information about changes in flight timings through call or SMS.

All international PIA flights between 10pm and 11am to use Islamabad airport

The PIA spokesman made it clear that the arrangement for shifting the flight operations had been made temporarily in order to avoid inconvenience of ‘prolonged wait’ to travellers. As soon as the foggy conditions improved, the operations would be restored at Lahore, he added.

Motorway closure

Not only air travellers but also motorists using GT Road and motorway were facing problems due to the foggy weather.

The motorway section from Kot Momin to Faisalabad was closed due to the severity of the fog, which started to increase at around 6pm on Wednesday, DIG Motorway Police (North Zone), told Dawn.

He said the motorway’s closure depended on visibility usually affected by fog.

Heavy fog also caused problems on the Peshawar-Burhan highway, he said.

The Swat Expressway had already been closed for all types of traffic from Colonel Sher Khan to Ismaila due to fog, according to a motorway police spokesman.

He said the public had been requested to avoid unnecessary travel in foggy weather.

In case of necessary travel, however, drivers should use fog lights and ensure the functioning of backlights and wipers and seek assistance from helpline 130 before starting the journey.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Dec 22, 2022 09:24am
'NO PIA operations' ---- Bangladesh banned PIA in its airports since 2015.
Reply Recommend 0
Arfan qasim
Dec 22, 2022 10:10am
And, what happens in other countries?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Too little, too late?
Updated 22 Dec, 2022

Too little, too late?

Ishaq Dar's return to the country has failed to yield any big change in economic conditions.
CT strategy
22 Dec, 2022

CT strategy

AS an incipient wave of terrorism — fuelled primarily by the TTP — starts spreading across Pakistan, ...
Series loss
22 Dec, 2022

Series loss

IT was England’s approach to which Pakistan had no answer — facing a side that was willing to risk losing in...
An audacious attack
Updated 21 Dec, 2022

An audacious attack

Given the perilous security situation, the KP's CTD is woefully underprepared for what lies ahead.
No-confidence move
21 Dec, 2022

No-confidence move

AS was anticipated, the PDM parties have employed a two-pronged strategy to block the dissolution of the Punjab...
US mediation
21 Dec, 2022

US mediation

THIRD-PARTY intervention can yield positive results in bilateral disputes, but only if the protagonists are willing...