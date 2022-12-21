Imran to announce ‘new plan of action’ in PTI gathering outside Punjab Governor House on Thursday

PTI leader and former minister Hammad Azhar said on Wednesday that the party has decided to hold a gathering outside the Punjab Governor House on Thursday (tomorrow), adding that Chairman Imran Khan will address supporters and announce a new “plan of action”.

“Attempts are being made to disrespect the PTI mandate […] our MPAs are getting telephone calls and money of the Zardari rule is being used for games in Punjab,” he said in a media talk in Lahore.

But, the PTI leader vowed that the public would not stay quiet.

“This time, the nation will show what it wants […] The people will not become silent spectators. Enough is enough.

“Imran has decided that we will collect a big crowd outside the Governor House to prevent them [the Pakistan Democratic Movement] from taking any unconstitutional steps,” Azhar said.

He went on to say the PTI chief will address the gathering at 5pm and announce the way forward.

More to follow