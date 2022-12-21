DAWN.COM Logo

Imran to announce ‘new plan of action’ in PTI gathering outside Punjab Governor House on Thursday

Dawn.com Published December 21, 2022 Updated December 21, 2022 07:18pm
PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Fawad Chaudhry address the media in Lahore on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

PTI leader and former minister Hammad Azhar said on Wednesday that the party has decided to hold a gathering outside the Punjab Governor House on Thursday (tomorrow), adding that Chairman Imran Khan will address supporters and announce a new “plan of action”.

“Attempts are being made to disrespect the PTI mandate […] our MPAs are getting telephone calls and money of the Zardari rule is being used for games in Punjab,” he said in a media talk in Lahore.

But, the PTI leader vowed that the public would not stay quiet.

“This time, the nation will show what it wants […] The people will not become silent spectators. Enough is enough.

“Imran has decided that we will collect a big crowd outside the Governor House to prevent them [the Pakistan Democratic Movement] from taking any unconstitutional steps,” Azhar said.

He went on to say the PTI chief will address the gathering at 5pm and announce the way forward.

More to follow

