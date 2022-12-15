DAWN.COM Logo

1 killed, 12 injured in cross-border firing from Afghanistan at Chaman

Ghalib Nihad Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 05:00pm
<p>One of the citizens injured in the firing at Chaman. — Photo courtesy: Tahir Khan</p>

At least one person was killed while 12 others were injured in firing from across the Afghan border, the Chaman deputy commissioner said on Thursday.

Chaman Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Zehri confirmed the number of casualties to Dawn.com.

Earlier, Balochistan Health Department Media Coordinator Dr Waseem Baig said the injured had been shifted to the Chaman District Headquarters Hospital.

The official said that an emergency had been declared at hospitals in Chaman in light of the current situation.

Senior government sources requesting anonymity confirmed that the firing originated from inside Afghanistan.

In a statement, Balochistan Minister for Home Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the incident and sought a report from the deputy commissioner. He said that the army knew how to defend the country’s borders.

“We believe in pursuing a friendly policy with neighbouring countries. Do not think of our desire for peace as a weakness,” he said.

The incident comes four days after at least seven people lost their lives and 16 others suffered injuries in Chaman, which came under heavy gunfire and artillery shelling by Afghan border forces, the military’s media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had described the incident as “uncalled-for aggression” and said Pakistani troops had given a “befitting” but “measured response” and avoided targeting civilians on the other side.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had subsequently said that the interim government in Afghanistan had apologised to Pakistan for the incident, saying that the “matter is now resolved”.

Last month, the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman was closed for an indefinite period after an armed man from the Afghan side opened fire on Pakistani security personnel at Friendship Gate, resulting in the martyrdom of one soldier and leaving two others wounded.

Official sources had said that Pakistani and Afghan forces exchanged fire for more than an hour following the incident, with reports that five personnel from the Afghan side were killed and 14 others were injured in the gun battle.

The closure of the border soon after the incident caused the suspension of trade, including the Afghan transit trade, between the two countries. On November 22, Pakistan reopened its border with Afghanistan at Chaman after a week. The decision to reopen the border was taken at a meeting between Pakistani border authorities and Taliban officials.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

