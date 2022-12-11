Giroud sends France past England into FIFA World Cup semi-finals

AL KHOR: Goals by Oliver Giroud and Aurelien Tchouameni gave France a 2-1 win over England that took the holders into a World Cup semi-final with Morocco after Harry Kane equalised from the spot but then blazed a second late penalty over the bar on Saturday.

France went ahead after 17 minutes, breaking as England were still complaining about a foul not given on Bukayo Saka.

Antoine Griezmann rolled the ball invitingly into the path of Tchouameni, whose 25-yard low shot flew just inside the post and beyond goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England eventually got going, pushing and probing, though without too much precision, though France keeper Hugo Lloris was quick off his line to save at the feet of Kane, then parried another drive from England’s captain.

Lloris was in action again at the start of the second half, tipping a fierce Jude Bellingham shot over the bar as England came out full of purpose. Saka was then tripped by Tchouameni and Kane smashed the penalty to draw level with Wayne Rooney as Englands record scorer on 53.

England were buoyed by the goal and were playing with huge confidence but Harry Maguire brushed a post with a header they could not make their dominance count. Instead France hit back as Griezmann swung in a cross that Giroud did brilliantly to reach in front of Maguire and plant his header into the net.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2022