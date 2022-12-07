DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 07, 2022

Next elections on basis of latest census: minister

APP Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 08:19am
Minister for Planning and Develop­m­ent Ahsan Iqbal addresses a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Planning and Develop­m­ent Ahsan Iqbal addresses a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Develop­m­ent Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the next general elections in the country would be held on the basis of data compiled through the 7th population census (digital census) in October 2023.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of training of master trainers for the 7th Population and Housing Census, the minister said the government would spend about Rs34 billion on this exercise of vital importance that would help in framing economic policies and ensure equitable distribution of resources among all stakeholders for the development of the country.

He said the government is providing Rs13.5bn to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), which would arrange digital solutions, adding that it would be the first digital census that would help swift completion of the process.

He said an offline data collection system would also be available for areas out of internet coverage, adding that this census would also determine whether the population was on an increasing or decreasing trend.

The minister said the census was a constitutional obligation on the basis of which the government determines the National Finance Com­mission Award and distributes national resources for just development of all areas.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was ranked among the rapidly population-growing countries. He said due to an increase in population the availability of basic civic facilities like education, health and clean drinking water was reducing whereas the per-capita availability of water and agriculture land was also on the decline.

He said a huge bulge of local population comprised youth, which was a blessing if “we could provide them proper education and skills for economic development of the country”.

He said that in the meantime the increasing polarisation would push this national dividend into extremism and called for creating balance between resources and challenges. The minister said economic stability was not possible overnight, adding that it required proper time and continuity in policies and political stability.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AHAQ
Dec 07, 2022 08:25am
That census also includes overseas Pakistanis whose vote these imported government has illegally put aside.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disquiet on the western front
Updated 07 Dec, 2022

Disquiet on the western front

IT is very difficult for Pakistan to be delinked from Afghanistan, because of reasons of geography and history.
Fuel from Russia
07 Dec, 2022

Fuel from Russia

THE apparent headway made with Russia for the purchase of its crude oil, petrol and diesel at discounted prices is a...
More women SHOs
07 Dec, 2022

More women SHOs

IT is encouraging to see more employment avenues opening up for women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of...
Is there a plan?
Updated 06 Dec, 2022

Is there a plan?

The ball currently is in Imran's court, but it appears he is stumped as to what to do with it.
Riverfront concerns
06 Dec, 2022

Riverfront concerns

THE door-to-door drive being launched by a group of landowners to mobilise affected communities against what they...
Morality police out
06 Dec, 2022

Morality police out

FOR several months, Iran has been rocked by unprecedented protests, sparked by the death on Sept 16 of Mahsa Amini, ...