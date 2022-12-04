DAWN.COM Logo

Isaac Herzog becomes first Israeli president to visit Bahrain

AFP Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 09:14pm
<p>Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa receives a gift from Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the capital Manama, Bahrain on Dec 4. — AFP</p>

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Bahrain on Sunday on the first trip by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom, following the normalisation of relations in 2020.

Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

They discussed issues, including regional security and “ways to encourage communication between the representatives of the private sector in the two countries”, the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said.

In 2020, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco became the first Arab states in decades to normalise relations with Israel, following negotiations spearheaded by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.

The Jewish state had earlier reached peace treaties with neighbouring Egypt and Jordan.

“I call on more states in our region to join this partnership, strengthening the Middle East,” Herzog said on Sunday.

“The expanding circle of [Middle East] peace is highly important, especially amid threats to global and regional stability. In the face of hate, threats and terror, there is one answer: alliances with friends.”

Other countries in the region, notably Saudi Arabia, have repeatedly said they would stick to the decades-old Arab League position of not establishing official ties with Israel until the conflict with the Palestinians is resolved.

King Hamad said Bahrain supports “achieving a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and that will lead to stability, development and prosperity for both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, as well as all peoples of the region”, BNA said.

Herzog said on Twitter he welcomed King Hamad’s “vision of peace, friendship and tolerance”.

“My visit underscores the importance Israel attaches to relations with Bahrain, including partnerships on defence, trade, tourism and environment,” he said.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, then Israel’s top diplomat, visited Bahrain in September last year to open the Israeli embassy there.

In February of this year, Israel signed a defence agreement with Bahrain, and Naftali Bennett became the first Israeli premier to visit the country.

Herzog said on Sunday he would follow his stop in Bahrain with a visit to the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Tahmad
Dec 04, 2022 09:22pm
If Israelis solved and peace with Palestine, more Islamic countries will become friends of Israel and there will peace and no bloodshed on both sides in the Middle East and Muslim world. Let’s go for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Dec 04, 2022 10:07pm
If you want to progress do not mix religion and politics
Reply Recommend 0

