In pictures: Vibrance and music in Sindh streets as province celebrates Culture Day

Cities across Sindh came alive with colour and music on Sunday amid Culture Day festivities, as large jubilant crowds wearing traditional caps and Ajrak shawls poured into the streets.

In Karachi and Hyderabad, men and women, dressed in traditional attire, gathered outside press clubs to celebrate the day, and events, featuring traditional music and dances, were held elsewhere as well.

Here are glimpses of the festive occasion from the province’s two main cities.

Women gather outside the Karachi Press Club to celebrate Sindh Culture Day on Sunday. — Photo by Imtiaz Ali

Men, donning traditional caps and Ajrak shawls, celebrate Sindh Culture Day outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday. — Imtiaz Ali

Women take a selfie outside the Hyderabad Press Club amid Sindh Culture Day celebrations on Sunday. — Umair Rajput

Men, donning traditional caps and Ajrak shawls, celebrate Sindh Culture Day outside the Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday.— Umair Rajput

A singer performs outside the Hyderabad Press Club amid Sindh Culture Day celebrations on Sunday. — Umair Rajput

Women celebrate Sindh Culture Day outside the Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday. — Umair Rajput

A singer performs outside the Hyderabad Press Club amid Sindh Culture Day celebrations on Sunday. — Umair Rajput

A woman takes a selfie outside the Hyderabad Press Club amid Sindh Culture Day celebrations on Sunday. — Umair Rajput

Children participate in Sindh Culture Day celebrations outside the Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday. — Umair Rajput

A girl in traditional attire is photographed outside the Hyderabad Press Club amid Sindh Culture Day celebrations on Sunday. — Umair Rajput

Women take a selfie outside the Hyderabad Press Club amid Sindh Culture Day celebrations on Sunday. — Umair Rajput

A boy, donning traditional clothes, sits atop a fountain at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park amid Sindh Culture Day Celebrations in Hyderabad. — Umair Rajput

A policewoman is photographed with her baby amid Sindh Culture Day celebrations outside the Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday. — Umair Rajput

Header image: Men and women, donning traditional caps and Ajrak shawls, celebrate Sindh Culture Day outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday. — Imtiaz Ali