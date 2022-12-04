In pictures: Vibrance and music in Sindh streets as province celebrates Culture Day

Cities across Sindh came alive with colour and music on Sunday amid Culture Day festivities, as large jubilant crowds wearing traditional caps and Ajrak shawls poured into the streets.
In Karachi and Hyderabad, men and women, dressed in traditional attire, gathered outside press clubs to celebrate the day, and events, featuring traditional music and dances, were held elsewhere as well.
Here are glimpses of the festive occasion from the province’s two main cities.
Header image: Men and women, donning traditional caps and Ajrak shawls, celebrate Sindh Culture Day outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday. — Imtiaz Ali