DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 04, 2022

Iran executes four over links to Israeli intelligence: judiciary

AFP Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 02:55pm

Iran on Sunday put to death four people accused of working with Israel’s intelligence service, the judiciary said.

“This morning, the sentences of four main members of the gang of mobsters related to the Zionist intelligence service were executed,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

Iran carried out the sentences four days after its supreme court upheld the penalty of capital punishment for “their intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime (Israel) and kidnapping”, Mizan Online said.

There was no recourse to appeal after Wednesday’s decision, it added.

Mizan identified the men as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabad, Milad Ashrafi Atbatan and Manouchehr Shahbandi Bojandi, without elaborating on their backgrounds.

Three other defendants were sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison for crimes against the country’s security, complicity in kidnapping and possession of weapons, the judiciary’s website said after the Wednesday ruling.

Iran and Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow war. The Islamic republic accuses Israel of carrying out sabotage attacks against its nuclear sites and assassinations, including of scientists.

On May 22, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had arrested members of “a network acting under the direction of the Israeli intelligence service”.

“These people committed theft, destruction of personal and public property, kidnapping and extortion of false confessions,” a Guards statement said at the time.

In late July Iran reported additional arrests, of several people allegedly linked to Israel’s Mossad. These included alleged members of a banned Kurdish rebel group that was planning to target “sensitive sites”.

The executions come at a time of heightened tensions in Iran after more than two months of protests sparked by the death-in-custody of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin died on Sept 16 after morality police in Tehran arrested her for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.

More than 300 people have been killed in the unrest, including dozens of security force members, an Iranian general said on Monday. Thousands have been arrested, among them around 40 foreigners.

Iran accuses the United States and its allies — including Britain, Israel, and Kurdish groups based outside the country — of fomenting the street violence, which the government calls “riots”.

Iran’s judiciary has already confirmed six death sentences over the protests, and rights group Amnesty International says that, based on official reports, at least 21 people currently on trial are charged with crimes that could see them hanged.

Iran currently executes more people annually than any nation other than China, according to rights groups.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Steve Probeck
Dec 04, 2022 02:57pm
Bad Joke of the century
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Retracted offer
04 Dec, 2022

Retracted offer

WITH so many U-turns under his belt, it was hardly surprising when on Saturday, PTI chairman Imran Khan decided to...
Embassy attack
Updated 04 Dec, 2022

Embassy attack

The Taliban should have enhanced the existing security arrangements.
Smog season
04 Dec, 2022

Smog season

FOR the past week, major cities of Pakistan have been among the top most polluted cities in the world. Lahore ranked...
Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...