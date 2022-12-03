DAWN.COM Logo

Ukraine’s embassies get parcels with ‘animal eyes’

Reuters Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 10:02am
Police cordon off the perimeter outside the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid after a bloody package arrived at the embassy, in the wake of several letter bombs arriving at targets connected to Spanish support of Ukraine, amidst Russiaâ€™s invasion of Ukraine, in Madrid, Spain on Friday. — Reuters
KYIV: Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid received a parcel containing animal eyes on Friday, the latest in a series of similar “bloody packages” sent to its diplomatic missions across Europe, Ukrainian and Spanish officials said.

Police cordoned off the compound in the Spanish capital and started searching the area with sniffer dogs.

The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive colour and smell, have been sent to embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, to general consulates in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno, Ukraine foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

“We are studying the meaning of this message,” Nikolenko wrote in a statement on Facebook, adding that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has ordered all the embassies and consulates concerned to be placed under heightened security.

The bloody missives follow the reception of six letter bombs sent in the past week to addresses in Spain, including Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the US embassy to Madrid, prompting Spain to step up security.

Nikolenko said the entrance to the flat of the ambassador to the Vatican had been vandalised.

Nikolenko also said that the embassy in Kazakhstan had received a bomb threat, which was subsequently not confirmed.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2022

