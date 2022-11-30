DAWN.COM Logo

Former China leader Jiang Zemin passes away: state media

AFP Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 02:12pm
China’s former leader Jiang Zemin — AFP/File photo

China’s former leader Jiang Zemin, who steered the country through a transformational era from the late 1980s and into the new millennium, has died at the age of 96, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Jiang took power in the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square crackdown and led the world’s most populous nation towards its emergence as a powerhouse on the global stage.

“Jiang Zemin passed away due to leukaemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13pm on November 30, 2022, at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday,” Xinhua reported.

When Jiang replaced Deng Xiaoping as leader in 1989, China was still in the early stages of economic modernisation.

By the time he retired as president in 2003, China was a member of the World Trade Organization, Beijing had secured the 2008 Olympics, and the country was well on its way to superpower status.

Analysts say Jiang and his “Shanghai Gang” faction continued to exert influence over communist politics long after he left the top job.

He is survived by his wife Wang Yeping and two sons.

Xinhua further reported that flags at major Chinese Communist Party and government buildings in China and worldwide will be flown at half-mast. The order, from Jiang’s funeral arrangement committee, applies from Wednesday until the date of his funeral, yet to be announced, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

More to follow

