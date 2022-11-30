DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 30, 2022

New discoveries in Barikot overwhelm archaeologists

Fazal Khaliq Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 10:01am
Archaeologists busy in excavation at the new site in Bazira. — Dawn
Archaeologists busy in excavation at the new site in Bazira. — Dawn

SWAT: International archaeologists on Tuesday claimed to have discovered an ancient pottery kiln and ruins of a stupa at the ancient Bazira city in Swat.

The excavation campaign in Baizra city of Barikot, known as the city of Alexander, was initiated by Italian Archaeological Mission in collaboration with department of archaeology.

The archeologists said that the recent excavation was of immense importance because they unearthed a Buddhist stupa and a pottery kiln.

“The importance of the excavation is two-fold as we have excavated a new stupa, belonging to the Huna period. The second important factor of the excavation is the discovery of a big kiln of ceramic production along with different pits,” said Alice Caprioli, a PhD scholar at the University of Chicago, who was part of the excavation campaign.

Excavation team says unearthing of pottery kiln and stupa bears immense importance

She said that they excavated pits where the raw clay was decanted before using it for production of ceramics. She said that the excavation was under way on the southern side of the ancient city where they reached the Indo-Greek period.

Ms Caprioli said that Swat was like a paradise for archaeologists, especially for those who studied Buddhist or Gandharan art and archaeology.

“Swat is a significant region where we can find various currents and fractions of Buddhism, created here and then spread worldwide. Swat is a fundamental location for Buddhist history,” she said. She added that coming to Swat was a dream for her and she would try to come again and again.

Senior archaeologists said that discovering pottery kilns in Gandharan region was very rare as there were only a few examples of such kind of discoveries.

“In Peshawar, a small pottery workshop was earlier excavated by the University of Peshawar belonging to the Indo-Greek period. Here we have found a larger pottery kiln dated to Saka Parthian period, the mid-first century BCE to the beginning of the first century of the current era,” said Dr Luca Maria Olivieri. He added that archaeologists also found coins belonging to Indo-Greek and Saka Parthian period.

He said that in terms of pottery techniques and technology, the discovery of the kiln was very important, especially in that part of the world.

The students of Swat University and the University of Foscari, Italy, also participated in the excavation. They said that practical excavation was necessary for archaeology students as they learned firsthand knowledge.

Nasar Khattak, who was working with the team as a representative of the archaeology department, said that the department supported the Italian Archaeological Mission in excavating the site.

“We are happy that the Italian Archeological Mission has been working for a long time in Swat. The provincial government and archaeology department supported it in the past and will support it in the future. The discovery is of great importance and a fresh addition to the archaeological treasure of Pakistan,” he said.

He said that archaeology department was trying to protect and conserve heritage in the province.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Nov 30, 2022 10:37am
'Buddhist stupa' ---- Pakistanis not interested.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...
Back to politics
Updated 29 Nov, 2022

Back to politics

PDM and PTI must realise that neither will get what they want if they keep fighting bitterly at every turn.
Election delay
29 Nov, 2022

Election delay

OF recent, leaders from the ruling PML-N have been dropping hints about a possible delay in general elections after...
Sugar woes
29 Nov, 2022

Sugar woes

IT’S that time of year again when cane growers get anxious over the delay in the commencement of the new sugar...