PTI rallies to converge on motorway for Pindi march

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf rallies from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will gather on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in their respective areas before leaving for Rawalpindi to attend the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march.

The chief minister, ministers and other senior leaders of the party will lead the rallies from their respective areas to join the main rally to be started from the motorway in Peshawar.

A PTI leader, Syed Furqan Kakakhel told Dawn that provincial minister for finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra and minister for higher education Kamran Bangash will lead the rally from Peshawar.

He further said that PTI workers from Peshawar, Khyber and Mohmand districts would assemble on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway, from where they would proceed towards Rawalpindi.

The rally from Nowshera, which will be led by PTI provincial president Pervez Khattak, will join the rally on motorway at Rashakai interchange.

Similarly, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will lead a rally from Malakand division, which will merge into the main rally on the motorway at Karnal Sher Khan interchange.

Mr Kakakhel further said that a big rally from southern districts led by PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur would join the main procession near Hakla interchange.

