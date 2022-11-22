DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 22, 2022

Oil rises as Saudi comments outweigh recession concerns

Reuters Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 04:09pm

Oil rose on Tuesday after top exporter Saudi Arabia said Opec+ was sticking with output cuts and could take further steps to balance the market, outweighing global recession worries and concern about China’s rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday was also quoted by state news agency SPA as denying a Wall Street Journal report that said the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) was considering boosting output and sent prices plunging by more than five per cent.

Brent crude rose 37 cents, or 0.4pc, to $87.82 by 0915 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 46 cents, or 0.6pc, at $80.50.

“Crude oil prices are trying to recover their losses,” said Avatrade analyst Naeem Aslam. “That Saudi Arabia has denied there was any discussion about an increase in oil supply with Opec and its allies has supported the market today.”

The United Arab Emirates, another big Opec producer, denied it was holding talks on changing the latest Opec+ agreement, while Kuwait said there were no talks on an output hike.

Opec, Russia and other allies, known as Opec+, meet on Dec 4, a day before the start of European and G7 measures in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which could support the market.

On Dec 5, a European Union ban on Russian crude imports is set to start, as is a G7 plan that will allow shipping services providers to help to export Russian oil, but only at enforced low prices.

“The critical risk to a price cap policy is the potential for Russian retaliation, which would turn this into an additional bullish shock for the oil market,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a report.

Concerns over oil demand in the face of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and China’s strict Covid lockdown policies limited the upside.

Beijing shut parks, shopping malls and museums on Tuesday and more Chinese cities resumed mass Covid testing. The Chinese capital on Monday warned that it is facing its most severe challenge of the pandemic and tightened rules for entering the city.

In focus later will be the latest weekly snapshots of supply in the United States, which are expected to show crude inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels. The American Petroleum Institute’s report is out at 2130 GMT.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Nov 22, 2022 10:11am
Russia now offering even More Discount to India on crude oil.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 22, 2022 11:30am
Something is always better than nothing.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...
No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...