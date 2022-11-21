DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 21, 2022

‘Nearly 20’ dead, 300 injured in Indonesia quake: local official

AFP Published November 21, 2022 Updated November 21, 2022 01:48pm
<p>People gather as they are evacuated outside a building following an earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 21. — Reuters</p>

People gather as they are evacuated outside a building following an earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 21. — Reuters

Nearly 20 people have been killed and at least 300 injured in an earthquake that rattled Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, a local official from the town worst-hit by the tremors told local media.

“The information I got for now, in this hospital alone, nearly 20 died and at least 300 people are being treated. Most of them had fractures from being trapped by the ruins of buildings,” the head of Cianjur’s administration, Herman Suherman, told broadcaster Metro TV.

The quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck near towns south of Jakarta, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency had earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 5.6 and struck near Cianjur, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Jakarta.

People rushed out of buildings in Jakarta after the quake shook the Indonesian capital.

Mayadita Waluyo, a 22-year-old lawyer, described how panicked workers ran for the exits of their building as the quake struck.

“I was working when the floor under me was shaking. I could feel the tremor clearly. I tried to do nothing to process what it was but it became even stronger and lasted for some time,” she said.

“I feel a bit dizzy now and my legs are also a bit cramped because I had to walk downstairs from the 14th floor.”

AFP journalists working in their office tower in Jakarta were also ordered to evacuate the building.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...
The never march
Updated 20 Nov, 2022

The never march

Mass movements are not commandeered for the sake of deals made away from the public eye.
Preventing disaster
20 Nov, 2022

Preventing disaster

SOMETIMES inattention to commonsense precautions is often all that stands between us and disaster. To prevent that,...
Beleaguered future
20 Nov, 2022

Beleaguered future

IT is more than a case of not investing in Pakistan’s future; the state must be held responsible for the criminal...