DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 19, 2022

Squalls dump unusual amount of snow on New York state

Reuters Published November 19, 2022 Updated November 19, 2022 09:53am
RESIDENTS use a four-wheeler during a snowstorm as extreme winter weather hit Buffalo, New York, on Friday.—Reuters
RESIDENTS use a four-wheeler during a snowstorm as extreme winter weather hit Buffalo, New York, on Friday.—Reuters

BUFFALO: Parts of western New York state woke up on Friday to nearly two feet of “lake effect” snow, about half of the total accumulation that forecasters say squalls blowing in from Lake Erie could dump on Buffalo and other cities this weekend.

The squalls could persist through Sunday, creating sporadic bursts of intense snowfall along narrow bands that could amount to over four feet of snow in some locations.

By Friday, the accumulating deep snow had knocked out power to some customers, forced the closure of segments of the New York thruway and triggered flight cancellations at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The prospect of over four feet of powder on the ground by Sunday prompted the National Football League to move an important game to Detroit, Michigan.

As of early Friday, road travel bans remained in effect for much of the central part of Erie county.

Officials lifted road restrictions, at least temporarily, and instead issued travel advisories in the northern and southern parts of the county, including Buffalo, where about a foot of snow had fallen. Buffalo is New York state’s second most populous city with some 278,000 residents. Nearly 6,500 customers were without power in the Buffalo area as of Friday morning.

“What we are talking about is a major, major storm,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday, a day after she declared a state of emergency in the Buffalo area. The storm developed as temperatures for the region, and much of the northern United States, plunged 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below average for this time of year.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF delay
Updated 19 Nov, 2022

IMF delay

The implementation of sound economic policies and reforms is the need of the hour.
Tracing the missing
19 Nov, 2022

Tracing the missing

A RENEWED push by the Islamabad High Court to trace missing persons has revived hope that these people might be...
Joyless Punjab
19 Nov, 2022

Joyless Punjab

THE elation was short-lived. When the federal government finally acquiesced to public demands to allow Joyland to be...
Rising graph of militancy
Updated 18 Nov, 2022

Rising graph of militancy

The state must acknowledge the gravity of the law and order problem and set about addressing it.
Growing circular debt
18 Nov, 2022

Growing circular debt

KEEPING the lights on in Pakistan is proving much too expensive. Electricity has become unaffordable for a vast...
Delaying tactics
18 Nov, 2022

Delaying tactics

THE PPP-led Sindh government has quite clearly mastered the art of indefinitely delaying local government elections,...