Army chief continues farewell calls, visits defence expo

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 08:43am

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Karachi on Wednesday as part of his farewell visits before his retirement at the end of this month, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

In his address to officers and troops at Malir Garrison, the chief of army staff praised their professionalism and devotion to duty. He further praised them for their untiring rescue and relief efforts to assist the flood-affected people.

On his arrival, the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed.

The chief of army staff visited the Martyrs Monument at Malir Garrison and laid a floral wreath.

Earlier, Gen Bajwa visited the Expo Centre to attend the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS). He spoke to a cross-section of foreigners and held separate meetings with various delegates.

The visitors were from Bahrain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Libya, Zimbabwe and the UAE.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2022

Comments (3)
Justice
Nov 17, 2022 08:46am
Bajwa may extend his tenure for another term at the very end and may give surprise to country. Beware !
Reply Recommend 0
Azaz
Nov 17, 2022 08:54am
Looks like another extension is a matter of time
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem
Nov 17, 2022 09:12am
Pakistan will not be able endure Bajwa's any further extension anymore and will bring terrible chaos in political climate. Hope this military influence ends or get under control after Bajwa's departure. This needs to be recognize that military influence is making the country weak from inside. It's essential for country's stability and survival that they need to go back to barracks and defends the borders.
Reply Recommend 0

