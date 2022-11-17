Army chief continues farewell calls, visits defence expo

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Karachi on Wednesday as part of his farewell visits before his retirement at the end of this month, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

In his address to officers and troops at Malir Garrison, the chief of army staff praised their professionalism and devotion to duty. He further praised them for their untiring rescue and relief efforts to assist the flood-affected people.

On his arrival, the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed.

The chief of army staff visited the Martyrs Monument at Malir Garrison and laid a floral wreath.

Earlier, Gen Bajwa visited the Expo Centre to attend the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS). He spoke to a cross-section of foreigners and held separate meetings with various delegates.

The visitors were from Bahrain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Libya, Zimbabwe and the UAE.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2022