Rana Sanaullah clarifies he’s ‘perfectly fine’ after image of him on hospital bed goes viral

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has clarified that he is “perfectly fine” after a photograph — purportedly from his hospital visit in Rawalpindi — went viral late Friday night.

Various social media accounts were circulating a picture of him lying on a hospital bed wearing a hospital gown and an oxygen mask.

His followers speculated about his health condition and the reason for the “sudden hospital admission”.

In an audio message tweeted in the early hours of Saturday morning, he addressed those “who got a bit worried after seeing my picture from the operation theatre”, telling that he was “perfectly fine”.

He stated that the reason for his hospital visit was to get a “minor procedure and a general checkup” done that the doctors at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology deemed necessary and did in a “state-of-the-art” manner.

Sanaullah mentioned that he had had heart surgery in 2004 due to which, a minor procedure and a general checkup are needed every two to three years.

He added that he had visited the hospital “two to three times this year” for this purpose.

The interior minister further said that he would be given permission to be discharged “within a day or two”.

He asked his friends to not rush to the hospital and that they would be “most welcomed” once he returns home on Sunday.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had also posted clarifications regarding the matter.

She emphasised that Sanaullah had gone for “a routine checkup” and that there was “no truth to the speculations about his health.”

PML-N Faisalabad’s account tweeted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Sanaullah and expressed satisfaction over his recovering health.