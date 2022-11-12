DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 12, 2022

Musk halts Twitter's coveted blue check amid proliferation of imposters

Reuters Published November 12, 2022 Updated November 12, 2022 12:22pm
<p>In this file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California on October 14, 2015. — Reuters/File</p>

In this file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California on October 14, 2015. — Reuters/File

Twitter Inc paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed, and new owner Elon Musk brought back the "official" badge to some users of the social media platform.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.

However, a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

The flip-flop is part of a chaotic two weeks at Twitter since Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition.

Musk has fired nearly half of Twitter's workforce, removed its board and senior executives, and raised the prospect of Twitter's bankruptcy.

The US Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday it was watching Twitter with "deep concern."

Several users reported on Friday that the new subscription option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared, while a source told Reuters the offering has been dropped.

Twitter did not reply to a request for comment.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A political solution
Updated 12 Nov, 2022

A political solution

EARLIER this year, the parties that make up the present dispensation made a constitutional effort to dislodge the...
Multiple seats
12 Nov, 2022

Multiple seats

A PRIVATE bill moved in the National Assembly on Thursday by an opposition lawmaker seeking limits on the number of...
Unsporting behaviour
12 Nov, 2022

Unsporting behaviour

AS the kick-off to the World Cup in Qatar nears, there has been a relentless campaign, originating mostly from...
Interest-free economy
11 Nov, 2022

Interest-free economy

Conversion to a interest-free financial system demands thorough and extensive research.
On to the finals
11 Nov, 2022

On to the finals

HISTORY is repeating itself, three decades later. It’s a Pakistan-England final at a World Cup in Australia albeit...
Khokhar’s resignation
11 Nov, 2022

Khokhar’s resignation

IT is the misfortune of Pakistani politics that even those who speak the loudest about their love for democracy ...