Dewan group to assemble Kia vehicles

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 08:54am

KARACHI: Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd said on Monday it’s signed a technology transfer agreement with Kia Corporation of the Republic of Korea for the production/assembly of vehicles.

The announcement resulted in an increase in the automaker’s stock by 2.24 per cent from the preceding day to Rs11.41, even though the company is on the exchange’s defaulter counter.

The company made a net loss of Rs105 million in the latest three-month period versus a net loss of Rs63.8m a year ago. The production of vehicles at the company’s factory remains suspended as of now.

Kia vehicles are already being assembled by Lucky Motor Corporation, which was called Kia Lucky Motors until recently. The Yunus Brothers Group–owned auto­maker turned into a multi-brand company a while back by on-boarding European brand Peugeot as a partner.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2022

Mark
Nov 08, 2022 12:50pm
For a company that is embroiled with internal conflicts and a record debt on its balance sheets, this is most likely a face-saving measure for Dewan. They had previously introduced KIA in Pakistan between 2000-11, although didn't succeed in making a mark as seen by KIA's recent local partner, Lucky Group. Given the shallow track record and reputation of the once-mighty Dewans, would be interesting to see how they manage to scam KIA once again. Perhaps improving BMW PK first would be better bet.
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 08, 2022 01:03pm
How will lucky group react to this move?
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 08, 2022 01:05pm
Great move and excellent news.
