DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 05, 2022

Climate activists hurl pea soup at Van Gogh masterpiece

AFP Published November 5, 2022 Updated November 5, 2022 09:41am
Climate activists pose by The Sower, a painting by Vincent Van Gogh, after they threw pea soup at it.—AFP
Climate activists pose by The Sower, a painting by Vincent Van Gogh, after they threw pea soup at it.—AFP

ROME: A group of activists threw pea soup at a Vincent Van Gogh masterpiece, The Sower, on Friday in a protest they warned would continue until more attention was paid to climate change.

The 1888 painting by the Dutch artist depicting a farmer sowing his land under a dominating sun, was exhibited behind glass and remained undamaged. Climate activists from Last Generation said the attack carried out by four individuals was “a desperate and scientifically grounded cry that cannot be understood as mere vandalism”.

“Non-violent direct action will continue until citizens get answers from their government on the demands to stop gas and coal and to invest in at least 20 GW of renewables,” they said in a statement. A series of attacks, including by Last Generation and others, have targeted major paintings in prestigious museums by artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Claude Monet, Vermeer and Van Gogh.

Last month, the group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at London’s National Gallery. That painting, also protected by glass, was undamaged.

“Everything that we would have the right to see in our present and our future is being obscured by a real and imminent catastrophe, just as this pea puree has covered the work in the fields,” Last Generation said in its statement.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Serious accusations
05 Nov, 2022

Serious accusations

THE attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan’s life has lit a fuse that must be put out post-haste. In his ...
Chinese concerns
05 Nov, 2022

Chinese concerns

WE can say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has returned home empty-handed from his first official visit to ...
Menagerie of extremists
05 Nov, 2022

Menagerie of extremists

WHILE supporters of progressive politics worldwide may have rejoiced over Lula da Silva’s trumping of incumbent...
Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...