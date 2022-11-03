Netanyahu set to head ultra-right govt in Israel; poll results send jitters across Middle East

JERUSALEM: Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to return to power as Wednesday’s vote count showed his conservative Likud party and its likely religious and far-right allies were on pace to control a majority in parliament after Israel’s fifth election in less than four years.

The result means Israel will have one of the most right-wing coalitions in its history, causing jitters among Palestinians and Arab neighbours who fear it could ratchet up tensions across the Middle East.

“We are on the brink of a very big victory,” a smiling Netanyahu told cheering supporters at his party’s election headquarters, his voice hoarse from weeks of campaigning.

Netanyahu’s prospective alliance with ultranationalist firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir has alarmed Palestinians and members of Israel’s minority Arabs. Asked whether Washington shared such concerns, a White House National Security Council spokesperson declined to comment.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Israeli government on our shared interests and values,” the spokesperson added.

As prime minister, Netanyahu will likely press forward with settlement activity on occupied land where Palestinians, with international support, seek statehood. But his hard line on Iran means Israel’s recently struck Gulf alliances should hold firm.

“No doubt the result of such a coalition will increase the hostile attitude towards the Palestinian people and make occupation measures more extreme,” Bassam Salhe, a member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, said.

Netanyahu vowed to form a “stable, national government” that would act responsibly, avoid “unnecessary adventures” and “expand the circle of peace”.

Political paths

Although the landscape could shift as the remaining ballot count trickles in, Israeli media predicted Netanyahu, who is on trial over corruption charges, would lead a bloc of four parties taking 65 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.

After a campaign dominated by worries over security and the cost of living, support for centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s ruling coalition collapsed. Lapid stopped short of conceding victory pending the final tally.

But he also cancelled his attendance at next week’s UN climate conference.

Less than 18 months out of office, Netanyahu also said he would wait for official results.

The record 12-year consecutive reign of Israel’s longest serving prime minister ended in June last year, when Lapid joined estranged Netanyahu ally Naftali Bennett to stitch together an unlikely coalition of liberals, rightists and Arab parties.

But the fragile alliance unravelled a year into its rule.

Netanyahu’s legal battles have fed the stalemate blocking Israel’s political system since 2019 and deepened the split between his supporters and opponents. But he said Israelis were thirsty for change.

“The people want a different way. They want security,” Netanyahu said. “They want power, not weakness ... they want diplomatic wisdom, but with firmness.”

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2022