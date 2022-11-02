DAWN.COM Logo

Govt to withdraw FIA’s social media amendment if it restricts freedom of expression: Sanaullah

Dawn.com Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 09:45pm
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Capital TV screengrab

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the government would not pass the recent amendment in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Act — which empowers the watchdog to act against those spreading rumours against state institutions on social media — if it negatively impacted the freedom of expression.

Last week, cabinet members approved a summary on circulation from the Ministry of Interior about amendments in the schedule of the FIA Act, 1974, including an amendment empowering it with Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

An official of the FIA had, on condition of anonymity, told Dawn that previously the agency would have needed the cabinet’s approval to take action against perpetrators.

But with the inclusion of this section, the watchdog would now be able to take action without further delay. “Similarly other wings of FIA, including the counterterrorism wing, would also be able to take action against any such material which falls under their ambit, including registering a case,” he added.

Addressing the development in a media talk outside the Parliament today, Sanaullah said that the government would consult journalists and other stakeholders on the bill and withdraw it if it restricted the freedom of expression.

However, he added that there were some things on social media that needed to be controlled and the personal lives of people were being negatively affected.

The interior minister also stressed that if the bill was against the freedom of expression then “we won’t pass it and won’t be with it.”

He said the government would introduce the bill in the parliament and try to achieve consensus but if the journalist community said it infringed their rights then it would not be passed.

Sanaullah said people’s private lives were being affected due to social media which was a “serious matter”.

He added that the government was looking into an amendment that could solve this issue without harming the freedom of expression and called on journalists and the media community to provide guidance.

It is worth noting that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in April struck down an ordinance, promulgated by the PTI government, making amendments to the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had issued a four-page order explaining how Section 20 of the law, which criminalises defamation, flew in the face of freedom of expression, a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution.

Pursuit of justice
Nov 02, 2022 09:37pm
What govt? You thugs are not elected by people of Pakistan! You are installed by neutrals! No wonder why nation still needs loans after 75 years!
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 02, 2022 09:45pm
@Pursuit of justice , beg to differ. PTI was installed by neutrals but once IK didn't perform neutrals took the support away because they were embarrassed at what they had given Pakistan. Subsequently the current government came into power through proper constitutional measures. The current coalition represents people who voted for them and they acquired simple majority by uniting and following the law. Propaganda will only make people feel miserable and Pakistan will not make progress.
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur
Nov 02, 2022 09:45pm
Media isn't anyone's personal property. It's due to media people understand what is Right and what is Wrong. Punishing media will be your last nail in current government coffin.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 02, 2022 09:53pm
Neutrals are befuddled: loosing their teeths.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 02, 2022 09:53pm
Please do not accept dictation. FIA lacks investigation techniques and not capable of doing such investigations.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 02, 2022 09:58pm
Don't think you have a choice. Controlling Social Media is beyond the collective capability of this corrupt regime
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 02, 2022 10:05pm
It's not a secret that who destroyed this country n hv been looting for the last 75 years while fooling the people with fake patriotism n mili naghmaz, dramas etc
Reply Recommend 0
To live or survive?
Nov 02, 2022 10:09pm
@Truth be told, What rock are you living under? This government has ZERO support from citizens, both within this country and abroad. Imran Khan's regime was performing spectacularly, given how it was able steer the economy out of complete and utter destruction to a somewhat stable path led by an export based growth. All financial figures support this. Your (and Neutrals') favored PDM thugs completely overturned and undid 3.5 years of hard work in just six months.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Nov 02, 2022 10:15pm
Nobody is against institutions . But everybody is against individuals misusing the powers given to them by the citizens , indulging in corruption and actually undermining the same institutions that they claim to defend .
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 02, 2022 10:27pm
The progress of this Government has been zero and shameful since being installed by the neutrals. The only improvement they have made is to destabilize the nation both politically and economically
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Nov 02, 2022 10:28pm
You mean like the time when you banned Youtube because it exposed you and the PDM for all it's corruption and incompetence - Freedom of speech but only if the speech does not blow the lid on your madness.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Nov 02, 2022 10:33pm
@Truth be told, You don’t have a grain of truth in your post.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Nov 02, 2022 10:36pm
Interior minister selection of Pakistani government speaks volumes of their intentions.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Nov 02, 2022 10:36pm
who trusts this guy? He says one thing and does another. he has no respect for the law or humans
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Nov 02, 2022 10:37pm
Since it’s inception FIA is being used or misused against those who raised voice for restoration of democracy, freedom of assembly and freedom of speech. Apparently, It is not discharging it’s function for which it was established. All these government institutions be reminded to work under rule of law and within the limits prescribed by constitution, before it is too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Nov 02, 2022 10:39pm
Self imposed, exiled, brought back, alleged criminals and what not, imposing and making laws for 220 million people. Sorry state.
Reply Recommend 0
SMD
Nov 02, 2022 10:40pm
Some day this man with get into the trape of such laws intended to be applied to others.
Reply Recommend 0
SR
Nov 02, 2022 10:46pm
@Truth be told, Proper constitutional means? You need to return to Earth from whatever planet you are on.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Nov 02, 2022 10:55pm
Wake up people of Pakistan!!!!! It’s now or never !!!!!
Reply Recommend 0

