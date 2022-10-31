Credit for local bodies elections in Azad Kashmir goes to PTI: Ilyas

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Sunday said holding of local bodies (LB) elections after more than three decades was an extraordinary achievement of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government “in accordance with the vision of its chairman Imran Khan”.

“Over the past three decades, many political parties formed governments in the liberated territory; some of which had also made tall claims before or after coming to power that they would hold LB polls. However, this credit was destined for the PTI and its government in AJK,” he said at a gathering of PTI workers.

Congratulating his party’s ticket holders, he claimed they had been given this mandate purely on merit, keeping in view their previous performance and capacity.

He urged all workers and supporters of the PTI and its affiliates to prepare for the much-awaited electoral exercise “in complete unity, harmony, cooperation and coordination with each other”.

Says ticket holders given mandate purely on merit and capacity

He asked the energetic and efficient young party workers, who could not get party tickets not to take it to their hearts, assuring them that they would be given a rightful place in the party and would be accommodated [in LB institutions] through reserved seats.

The AJK prime minister, who is also PTI’s regional president, said the exemplary zeal and zest of people for the polls was a clear manifestation of their fondness for devolution of power to the grassroots level.

“I had made up my mind from day one that I will not compromise on these polls, more so because it was the vision, desire and direction of Imran Khan,” he said, adding that he would fulfill all promises he had made during last year’s campaign for general elections.

“Though we do not have a favourable government in Islamabad, yet I promise to my people that AJK is bound to undergo a change for the better, because I am a development-oriented man with zero tolerance for corruption. We will develop this state on the pattern of Malaysia and Singapore and take every step, including promotion of industrialisation, to lead it to ideal progress and prosperity,” he said.

Asserting that PTI would sweep the LB polls, he called upon PTI candidates and their supporters to run their campaign in accordance with the party’s manifesto and in a peaceful and friendly atmosphere.

“We have to maintain brotherhood, congeniality and mutual respect, something that has been the hallmark of the politics of the liberated territory,” he said.

The prime minister reiterated that his government would provide all possible assistance to the election commission to hold these polls in a free, fair and impartial manner.

Responding to speculations about deferment of the electoral exercise due to alleged unavailability of law enforcement agency personnel from Pakistan, he declared without mincing words that polls would be held by all means.

He informed his workers that at a recent meeting, Rana Sanaullah had assured him that the interior ministry would extend full cooperation to the AJK government to peacefully hold LB polls and, if required, would also establish monitoring desks to oversee the law and order situation.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2022