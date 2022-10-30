DAWN.COM Logo

Imran leads in vote count for Kurram’s NA-45 constituency

Sirajuddin Published October 30, 2022 Updated October 30, 2022 10:25pm
<p>Women in Kurram’s NA-45 constituency vote for their candidates on Sunday. — Photo by ECP.</p>

The PTI was in the lead as per unofficial results after polling concluded for the by-election in Kurram’s NA-45 constituency on Sunday.

According to unofficial results so far, PTI chief Imran Khan — who was among a total of 16 candidates for the by-election — was in the lead with 20,438 votes, Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan’s (JIP) Jamil Khan trailed with 12,449 votes while independent candidate Saif Ullah Khan was 3rd with 725 votes.

Meanwhile, independent candidates Jahanzeb and Sarfaraz Khan garnered 371 and 259 votes, respectively.

Voting in the constituency, which began at 8am in the morning today and ended at 5pm, was largely peaceful.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Taimur Khan Jhagra shared a video on Twitter showing a huge turnout of voters in the area.

“Unbelievable! Kurram, a remote district that should be detached from the country’s politics. Fascinating, how young these faces are,” he said.

In a tweet, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that a large number of women came out to vote for their candidates.

The electoral body said that it had also established a control room to monitor the polls and the results. The ECP tweeted that “violence and interference” would not be tolerated, adding that swift action will be taken against those violating the law.

The ECP also tweeted a video of its by-election control room, in which officials could be seen seated as televisions ran in the background.

In the race

Although there are 16 candidates contesting the NA-45 seat, the main fight is expected between Imran and a candidate jointly fielded by the Pakistan Democratic Movement member parties, Jamiat Ulema-Islam-Fazl leader Jamil Khan.

Other candidates include Sher Mohammad Khan of the JI, former MNA Fakhar Zaman, who had vacated the seat and is now covering candidate for Mr Imran, and independent candidates Mohammad Zahir Shah, Sarfaraz Khan, Abdul Khaliq, Shah Nawaz Khan, Khalilur Rehman, Abdul Qadir, Mohammad Shoaib, Sadiq Khan, Jahanzeb, Niaz Badshah, Eidgul Mengal and Saifullah Khan.

NA-45 Kurram was one of the four National Assembly constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where polling for by-elections were scheduled to be held on Oct 16, but the ECP first postponed it and later fixed it for Oct 30.

In the other three constituencies of NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar, former prime minister and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan had emerged successful.

Dr Khan
Oct 30, 2022 09:49pm
writing on the wall
Reply Recommend 0
Munno
Oct 30, 2022 09:54pm
PTI is party of masses. Give them 10-15 years & the fate of the country will change for good. Strong economy, better governence of institutes on merit, & robust health and education system will be the key.
Reply Recommend 0
SMD
Oct 30, 2022 09:55pm
A joint candidate of all political parties stands nowhere against PTI.. IK is enough for all.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 30, 2022 10:02pm
PDM all party cabal getting a pasting again. The writing is on the wall !!
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Oct 30, 2022 10:06pm
The present corrupt regime is ignoring the writing on the wall by bury its head in the sand. Their narrative has failed. The people of Pakistan are demanding change
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 30, 2022 10:09pm
But NFP said in his article that IK had been disqualified? Looks like more egg on the face of PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Danaal
Oct 30, 2022 10:11pm
Pdm joint candidate 2nd place, thats the only other candidate!
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuit of justice
Oct 30, 2022 10:14pm
Neutrals must take a notice and stop installing criminals upon this nation! 75 years meddling has brought the nation to begging for loans! The country is run by overseas Pakistanis by sending remittances!
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 30, 2022 10:17pm
People have given their verdict. Let them rule Pakistan and see how Pakistan progress like 2018 to 2022 by Ik and his disciples . People forget past experience very quickly .
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 30, 2022 10:19pm
Even though the PDM is paying for votes they struggle.
Reply Recommend 0

