DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 27, 2022

After turning the page on Pakistan opener, India focused on Dutch

Reuters Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 09:49am

SYDNEY: India are able to breathe a bit easier after getting their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan out of the way but bowling coach Paras Mhambrey says there is no danger of letting the intensity drop for their Super 12 match against the Netherlands.

The tournament’s most anticipated match-up between arch-rivals India and Pakistan lived up to its billing on Sun­day, delivering a thriller which India won thanks to the genius of Virat Kohli.

Mhambrey told reporters India had turned the page on that victory and were focused on Thursday’s game against the Dutch, who they will meet for the first time in this format.

“We knew the hype around it. We knew it’s always going to be a high inten­­­sity and big clash,” he said on Wednesday.

“Having such games done and dusted in the first phase itself, it’s good.

“Had it been the third or fourth game, it could have some effect on the following games.

“Having this game out of our group, it’s good.”

The Netherlands are not expected to present inaugural champions India with as many problems as Pakistan did but Mhambrey said they would not take the minnows lightly.

“Every game from here is important,” the former India bowler said.

“Every team that’s part of the tournament has worked its way up, has done something good and that’s the reason they are here, and we take it like that.”

Kohli proved his class with one of the greatest T20 knocks on Sunday but Arshdeep Singh was the unsung hero, his 3-32 including the prized wickets of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and their batting lynchpin Mohammad Rizwan.

Mhambrey was impressed by the left-arm seamer’s ability to cope with the pressure of bowling in the powerplay and death overs.

“The composure he’s shown, the clarity of thought process that he’s shown, he’s a great kid,” Mhambrey said.

“(His) ability to handle pressure is pheno­menal and I am not really surpri­sed the way he has bowled in the first game.

“We have a lot of confidence in him, and he has a good future for us.”

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...
New approach needed
27 Oct, 2022

New approach needed

THE good news is that PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir, along with several others belonging to his party, has been acquitted ...
Targeting the protectors
27 Oct, 2022

Targeting the protectors

TUESDAY’s attack on a polio team in Pishin, Balochistan, where a police official escorting the immunisation team...
SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...
Journalist’s killing
Updated 26 Oct, 2022

Journalist’s killing

Apart from what transpired in Kenya, the circumstances that led to Sharif's exit from Pakistan must also be examined.
Rishi Sunak’s challenge
26 Oct, 2022

Rishi Sunak’s challenge

THE United Kingdom has its first non-white prime minister, who, at the age of 42, also happens to be the youngest PM...