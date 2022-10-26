DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 26, 2022

LG polls deferred for third time at Sindh govt’s behest, SHC told

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 08:55am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the federal and provincial governments to file comments on two petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Jamaat-i-Islami against postponement of the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh and Justice Yusuf Ali Sayeed directed the federal and provincial law officers as well as counsel for other parties to come prepared on Nov 4 for arguments.

Both the parties had moved the SHC in August shortly after the Election Commission of Pakistan had postponed the local government polls for the second time which were scheduled to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Aug 28.

At the outset of the hearing, the lawyers for petitioners informed the bench that the ECP had yet again postponed the elections in Karachi division scheduled for Oct 23.

They argued that around a dozen candidates had passed away and others lacked financial resources to run their election campaign as the ECP had deferred the local government polls twice.

They alleged that the ECP had been deliberately delaying elections at the behest of the Sindh government.

The law officer of the ECP placed a copy of the notification issued on Oct 18 to postpone the local government election for the third time.

It stated that the postponement was made on the request of the Sindh government, provincial election commissioner and law enforcement agencies till availability of adequate security and until further orders.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...
Journalist’s killing
Updated 26 Oct, 2022

Journalist’s killing

Apart from what transpired in Kenya, the circumstances that led to Sharif's exit from Pakistan must also be examined.
Rishi Sunak’s challenge
26 Oct, 2022

Rishi Sunak’s challenge

THE United Kingdom has its first non-white prime minister, who, at the age of 42, also happens to be the youngest PM...
Pointing fingers
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Pointing fingers

CONDEMN the man, not the institution, says Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who, despite finding much to be...
Xi’s moment
25 Oct, 2022

Xi’s moment

MODERN China is largely the product of Mao Zedong’s revolutionary — and at times controversial — struggle and...
Riveting cricket
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Riveting cricket

THE fiercest rivalry in world cricket produced arguably the most spectacular Twenty20 match ever and perhaps the...