PM Shehbaz visits Balochistan to review flood relief activities

Dawn.com | APP Published October 17, 2022 Updated October 17, 2022 12:39pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Jacobabad on a day-long visit. — PTV video screengrab

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Jacobabad on Monday to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the city and other parts of Balochistan.

The premier also took an aerial view of the flood-affected areas bordering Sindh and Balochistan.

According to state-run wire service APP, PM Shehbaz will also visit Sohbatpur and Khuzdar to monitor flood relief activities.

The prime minister will be given a briefing on the measures being taken for the relief and rehabilitation of affectees.

Also read: Satellite photos show extent of flooding in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz will also visit the residence of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief Nawab Akhtar Jan Mengal in Khuzdar district to offer condolences on the death of his uncle.

The floods in Pakistan this year have left more than 33m people homeless and killed nearly 1,700, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

The stagnant water in several parts of Sindh has given a rise to diseases such as malaria and dengue. The United Nations has sounded alarm over an impending “second disaster” of disease and death in the province.

In its latest situation report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humani­tarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said that during the last week, receding waters were observed, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

“In Sindh, water is receding in the districts of Kash­more, Kandhkot, Larkana, Ghotki, Sukkur, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazir­abad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Umerkot and Sanghar,” the report added.

Based on the observations by the UN Satellite Centre, the floodwater has decreased by around 300sq km in Balochistan, 900sq km in Punjab and 4,000sq km in Sindh.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 17, 2022 12:42pm
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 17, 2022 12:55pm
Lip service, these are the same affected people he called beggars and said would work hard t o repay Pakistans loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 17, 2022 01:23pm
Role change from political minister to charity minister, will he ever going to work? How much he get paid every month from tax payers?
Reply Recommend 0

