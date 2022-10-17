PM Shehbaz visits Balochistan to review flood relief activities

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Jacobabad on Monday to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the city and other parts of Balochistan.

The premier also took an aerial view of the flood-affected areas bordering Sindh and Balochistan.

According to state-run wire service APP, PM Shehbaz will also visit Sohbatpur and Khuzdar to monitor flood relief activities.

The prime minister will be given a briefing on the measures being taken for the relief and rehabilitation of affectees.

PM Shehbaz will also visit the residence of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief Nawab Akhtar Jan Mengal in Khuzdar district to offer condolences on the death of his uncle.

The floods in Pakistan this year have left more than 33m people homeless and killed nearly 1,700, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

The stagnant water in several parts of Sindh has given a rise to diseases such as malaria and dengue. The United Nations has sounded alarm over an impending “second disaster” of disease and death in the province.

In its latest situation report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humani­tarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said that during the last week, receding waters were observed, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

“In Sindh, water is receding in the districts of Kash­more, Kandhkot, Larkana, Ghotki, Sukkur, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazir­abad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Umerkot and Sanghar,” the report added.

Based on the observations by the UN Satellite Centre, the floodwater has decreased by around 300sq km in Balochistan, 900sq km in Punjab and 4,000sq km in Sindh.