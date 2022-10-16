DAWN.COM Logo

Polling for 8 NA, 3 Punjab Assembly seats underway

Dawn.com Published October 16, 2022 Updated October 16, 2022 10:16am
<p>People cast their votes at a polling station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

<p>Female voters wait for their turn outside a polling station in Sindh’s Korangi area on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

The polling process for by-elections in 11 constituencies in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began early on Sunday morning.

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, polling will continue uninterrupted till 5pm.

The by-elections are being held for three seats each of the national and provincial assembly in Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib and Multan in Punjab; three NA seats in Charsadda, Peshawar and Mardan in KP; and two NA seats in Sindh’s Korangi and Malir.

A man casts his vote during the by-election in Karachi on Sunday.—DawnNewsTV
It is unprecedented in the country’s political history that one candidate, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, is running for as many as seven NA seats out of eight up for grabs.

A total of 101 candidates from different political parties and independents are taking part in the vote: 52 in Punjab, 33 in Sindh and 16 in KP. Around 4.472 million voters are registered in these constituencies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said earlier that a sufficient num­ber of police and Rangers personnel would be deployed for maintaining law and order on the polling day.

A central control room has been established at the ECP head office in Islamabad which will monitor the voting process across the country.

In Punjab, 1,434 polling stations have been established, 979 in KP and 340 in Karachi. The election campa­ign concluded at midnight on Friday.

Police personnel stand guard outside a polling station in Faisalabad on Sunday.—DawnNewsTV
Imran Khan has been vigorously running the campaign of his party, while senior PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, who had led all previous by-election campaigns, is in London to see her father Nawaz Sharif.

The NA seats were vacated after speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had, on July 28, accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs — nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women — sparking controversy over the piecemeal acceptance of resignations.

The lawmakers whose resignations were ratified were part of more than 120 who had resigned from their NA seats en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office in a no-confidence vote.

The by-elections were originally scheduled to be held during September but were postponed by the ECP which cited the unavailability of security personnel in the wake of catastrophic floods across the country.

Waseem Malik
Oct 16, 2022 09:16am
IK will win all the seats for sure.
Syed ji
Oct 16, 2022 09:20am
neutrals wil rig it.
Justice
Oct 16, 2022 09:23am
Bad news is waiting for PDM in the election results. IK will win all seats that he is contesting in and then he will resign. Taxpayers' will be the ultimate losers.
Nassir Uddin
Oct 16, 2022 09:27am
1 against 13, still Imran will win 6 out of 7
Fasttrack
Oct 16, 2022 09:28am
If IK even loses one seat, its game over for PTI.
Fasttrack
Oct 16, 2022 09:36am
What is the point of these elections? IK is still a member of the parliament. If IK wins all seats, what will happen? He has to vacant all seats again. No change in the National Assembly. Waste of public money!
Javed
Oct 16, 2022 09:37am
One David against thirteen Goliaths.
Partiot
Oct 16, 2022 09:55am
Clean sweep for Pti ! Hopefully Pdm has some conscience left and announces general elections after that!
salman
Oct 16, 2022 10:03am
If IK able to win 80% of the seats than it will be a huge victory to me. He will be unstoppable in next general elections than
