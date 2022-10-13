DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 13, 2022

PTI leader Azam Swati ‘arrested’, says Babar Awan

Dawn.com Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 10:26am

PTI leader Babar Awan claimed on Thursday the former federal minister Azam Swati had been “arrested” by men who identified themselves as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel.

“Midnight jackals came to his house and identified themselves as FIA personnel,” he said while speaking to the media. The authorities have yet to confirm arresting the senator.

Awan said he was condemning the “arrest” on his, the nation’s and the PTI’s behalf.

Last week, the PTI had said that a number of its leaders — including Senator Saiful­lah Khan Nyazee, Hamid Zaman and Tariq Shafi — had been picked up by the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA); a claim that the agency had initially denied.

Later, during a press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that Saifullah Nyazee and Amir Zaman had been taken into “protective custody” for interrogation, adding they might be arrested after due diligence, if necessary.

He said that the two men had not been appearing in the prohibited funding case.

Meanwhile, PTI founding member Hamid Zaman’s arrest by the FIA in a connection with a prohibited funding case in Lahore was also confirmed.

According to the FIR lodged against him, both Hamid and Shafi are accused of being accomplices of Abraaj founder Arif Masood Naqvi.

The FIR alleged that Naqvi had “siphoned off Rs9.1bn from funds of Abraaj Group and its subsidiary companies abroad and funnelled to the Aman Foundation’s accounts through Foreign Telegraphic Transfers (FTTs) with unexplained money trail.”

The FIR lodged in Lahore also names Karachi-based Tariq Shafi, whose residence was also raided by FIA and during an hour-long search and seized, “different items” were seized. However, while the PTI claimed he had been arrested, the agency denied making any arrests.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Oct 13, 2022 09:59am
One by one / The Last is Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Oct 13, 2022 10:04am
Just on a slightly different note; he's wanted in the US for securities fraud. The "FIA".."cough, cough" might want to check on that.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 13, 2022 10:07am
@M. Emad , Loser Get a real job, your presence is useless on this forum.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 13, 2022 10:09am
Game has begun. Inevitable after chicken heart Niazi's lies, deceits. He is corrupt, classless and chaos maker. End of the road is insight for him!
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs Khalil
Oct 13, 2022 10:10am
What is going on in this country , government institutions have become joke and those working in them have become pets and puppets of political parties .
Reply Recommend 0
AbsolutlyNot
Oct 13, 2022 10:11am
Desperation by the imported crooks
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 13, 2022 10:18am
Who is next? IK?
Reply Recommend 0
Gudda Bhai
Oct 13, 2022 10:21am
The all will spill the beans.
Reply Recommend 0
F
Oct 13, 2022 10:23am
A new era of pakistan. All PMLN AND PPP cases Acquited with rocket pace and all arrests of PTI done and decided at rocket pace.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 13, 2022 10:27am
PTI has become a nightmare for the neutrals and their puppets.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 13, 2022 10:46am
@M. Emad , Now them dare!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political vendetta
13 Oct, 2022

Political vendetta

THERE is little hope for the future if we must insist on remaining hung up on the past. The pound of flesh taken ...
Anti-militancy protests
Updated 13 Oct, 2022

Anti-militancy protests

Attempts to differentiate between the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Taliban will do little to bring peace to KP.
ECP’s welcome decision
13 Oct, 2022

ECP’s welcome decision

ELECTIONS are an essential feature of democracy. There have been several recent examples where countries with strong...
Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...