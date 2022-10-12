FIA stopped from taking action against ex-minister Omar Ayub Khan

ISLAMABAD: Allowing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to continue inquiry into the allegations against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday restrained the agency from taking any adverse action against the petitioner, PTI additional general secretary Omar Ayub Khan, as he expressed apprehension of being victimised in the said probe.

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri sought a report from the FIA on Mr Khan’s petition against an FIR registered in Lahore regarding party’s foreign funding matter though he was not nominated in the FIR.

The PTI leader and former minister, however, expressed apprehensions that the FIA might drag him into the politically motivated case in order to harass, defame and victimise him.

The court directed the FIA to file comments within a week.

Justice Jahangiri also summoned investigation officer of the FIA to appear in person on Oct 19.

“No adverse action will be taken against the petitioner in the instant FIR. Restraining order shall cease to exist and expire automatically, if not extended specifically on the next date of hearing,” the court order stated.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2022