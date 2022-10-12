Clean energy must double by 2030: WMO

ISLAMABAD: The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), in its 2022 State of Climate Services report released on Tuesday, says the supply of electricity from clean energy sources must be doubled within the next eight years to limit the global temperature increase.

Focusing on energy, the multi-agency report emphasised that “otherwise, there is a risk that climate change, more extreme weather and water stress will undermine energy security and even jeopardise renewable energy supplies”.

Overall, the WMO report said, climate services for energy were not performing well. As with traditional energy generation, the report said, renewable energy systems were weather and climate dependent, so the transition to clean energy calls for improved climate information and services for the energy sector.

It said that climate services were needed to ensure the resilience of energy systems to climate-related shocks as changes in climate pose significant risks to the energy sector, directly affecting fuel supply, energy production, physical resilience of current and future energy infrastructure, and energy demand.

It noted that heat waves and droughts associated with anthropogenic climate change were putting existing energy generation under stress.

