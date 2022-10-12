DAWN.COM Logo

Sindh govt told to decide TikToker Hareem Shah’s plea for security

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 09:31am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the provincial authorities to take a decision on the application of TikToker Hareem Shah seeking security.

Disposing of the petition, a division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha asked the Sindh chief secretary to put Hareem Shah’s application before the security committee, which must decide to provide or not security to her.

Ms Shah, who is facing a money-laundering probe, had moved the SHC stating that she was facing threats and an application was sent to the chief secretary on Oct 6 to provide her security.

Last week, she had obtained protective bail from the SHC to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency to join the probe.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2022

M. Emad
Oct 12, 2022 09:35am
TikTok Star Hareem Shah Harassed by Pakistanis at a Dubai mall.
