DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 11, 2022

Punjab govt asked to increase wheat supply

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 08:29am

LAHORE: The Punjab chapter of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association has demanded the provincial government increase release of wheat from its stores to 26,000 tonnes daily to avert any shortage of flour in the market.

PFMA newly-elected chairman Iftikhar Mattoo said that the present 17,000 tonnes per day quota for the mills was insufficient to meet the market demand and the government should increase it to 26,000 tonnes per day to keep flour prices and supplies stable in the province.

Mr Mattoo also demanded that the food department should put an end to what he said was unilateral action against mills.

He demanded that Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi take notice of the raids being conducted by food department officials on the mills in the name of checking hoarding by the industry.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Oct 11, 2022 08:47am
Pakistan is a Wheat-importing country.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...
Bucking the trend
Updated 09 Oct, 2022

Bucking the trend

IS the Dar factor at play? Or are we missing something that only he can see? The Pakistani currency has appreciated...
Post-flood disaster
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Post-flood disaster

The deluge was catastrophic, but what may follow could be even worse unless the international community acts fast.
Russian oil option
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Russian oil option

States that are not major energy producers, like Pakistan, need to craft foolproof energy security policies.