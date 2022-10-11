Punjab govt asked to increase wheat supply

LAHORE: The Punjab chapter of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association has demanded the provincial government increase release of wheat from its stores to 26,000 tonnes daily to avert any shortage of flour in the market.

PFMA newly-elected chairman Iftikhar Mattoo said that the present 17,000 tonnes per day quota for the mills was insufficient to meet the market demand and the government should increase it to 26,000 tonnes per day to keep flour prices and supplies stable in the province.

Mr Mattoo also demanded that the food department should put an end to what he said was unilateral action against mills.

He demanded that Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi take notice of the raids being conducted by food department officials on the mills in the name of checking hoarding by the industry.

