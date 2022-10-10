DAWN.COM Logo

‘Man-eater’ tiger that killed nine shot dead in India

AFP Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 08:11pm

Indian police have shot dead a tiger dubbed the “Man-eater of Champaran” that killed at least nine people, in a major operation involving 200 people including trackers on elephants, officials said Sunday.

The big cat had terrorised locals on the fringes of the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Champaran in eastern India, killing at least six people in the past month including a woman and her eight-year-old son on Saturday.

Even before the two latest kills, authorities had designated the tiger, reportedly a male three or four years old, as a “man-eater”, meaning that it could be shot. Earlier attempts to tranquillize the animal had failed.

“Two teams went into the forest on two elephants on Saturday afternoon and the third one waited where we thought the tiger would exit — and we fired five rounds to kill it there,” local police chief Kiran Kumar told AFP.

With local villagers beating tin containers, it took about six hours for the team — with eight shooters and about 200 forest department officials — to complete the operation, Kumar said.

Officials said that large sugarcane fields made it easier for the tiger to stay hidden and attack local villagers and their livestock.

The victims included a 12-year-old girl dragged from her bed on Wednesday night, reports said.

Locals in the impoverished villages around the reserve in Bihar state stopped going out in the evening after the tiger’s first attack maimed a teenager in May.

But “despite the lurking fear of tiger, it was not possible for us to confine ourselves in our homes as we needed to feed our cattle,” Ram Kisun Yadav, a local villager told the Hindustan Times newspaper.

Locals celebrated after the animal was finally shot.

“It was a sleepless night for the whole village. We kept beating tin containers to shoo away the tiger if at all it was hiding near our village,” villager Paltu Mahato told the Hindustan Times.

Conservationists blame the rapid expansion of human settlements around forests and key wildlife corridors for animals like elephants and tigers for an increase in man-animal conflict in parts of India.

Nearly 225 people were killed in tiger attacks between 2014 and 2019 in India, according to government figures.

More than 200 tigers were killed by poachers or electrocution between 2012 and 2018, the data showed.

India is home to around 70 per cent of the world’s tigers and the tiger population was estimated at 2,967 in 2018.

Ahmad Patel
Oct 10, 2022 08:27pm
Well done Indian police, get them all wherever they are, lion’s, tigers and snacks are enemies of human lives, killed or arrest and placed them in solid steel cages under security watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 10, 2022 08:28pm
RIP Tiger, you were born in an unfortunate country.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Oct 10, 2022 08:32pm
Very sad. The tiger should have been caged not killed.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Oct 10, 2022 08:39pm
Tigers become 'maneaters' due to human encroachment, injury and shrinking natural habitat. The focus should be on tackling these issues and not killing an endangered species.
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Oct 10, 2022 08:41pm
hwo sad .our eco system is fragile even as it is . why kill that innocent tiger. we humans have infringed upon its space . it should have been tranquilised and let loose among dense jungles.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 10, 2022 08:54pm
Unfortunately, cruelty to people as well as animals is at its peak under the auspices of racist, bigot, liar, biased and wicked Modi and his fascist, corrupt, crooked, cruel, cunning, crafty, crazy and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad Somearea
Oct 10, 2022 09:01pm
@Zak, yes was an unfortunate country which was harmless, spiritual and demilitarized. all for spiritual growth. this was an ideal environment for barbarians to exploit, hence it was an unfortunate country which also experienced dismemberment. alas, the population has woken up from spiritual slumber and is baying. there are other countries which experienced dismemberment even without being harmless or spiritual. i think that is funny
Reply Recommend 0

