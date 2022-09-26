Sarah murder case: Suspect Shahnawaz Amir’s mother seeks pre-arrest bail

The mother of the main suspect in the Sarah Inam murder case, Shahnawaz Amir, filed a petition in an Islamabad court on Monday seeking pre-arrest bail in the case.

Police have already arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly killing his Canadian national wife. The incident took place at a farmhouse located in Shahzad Town where the suspect lived along with his mother, Sameena Shah.

His father, Ayaz Amir, has also been arrested for his alleged involvement. Both Shahnawaz and Ayaz have been handed over to police on physical remand, which is set to expire today.

An arrest warrant for Sameena has also been issued in the case, but she has not been detained as yet.

In the petition filed with an Islamabad sessions court today, Sameena presented her version of the incident, stating that Shahnawaz had sent her a message on WhatsApp “before the heinous crime, to arrange the rukhsati of the deceased by speaking to the deceased’s father”.

“Everything was normal the night before the crime took place,” she said in the petition a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

Sameena said she slept after receiving the message and was informed about the incident by Shahnawaz, who had called her on her mobile phone at 9:12am the next day.

Thereafter, Sameena rushed to Shahnawaz’s room, the petition said, adding that by the time she reached the room, Sarah had already died.

“The petitioner asked Shahnawaz to sit in her room and Ayaz … had called the police and within few minutes, the police had arrived and took custody of Shahnawaz,” the plea read.

Sameena termed the FIR “false and frivolous” and stated that she had no connection with the case or the murder. “But her name is being mentioned by the media that an application has been moved for her arrest,” the petition said.

Reiterating that Sameena had no connection with the murder “and was not even an eyewitness to the incident”, the plea stated that “her reputable name is being added for no reason but to jeopardise her years [of] reputation which clearly establishes the mala fide intent and ulterior motives”.

Moreover, the plea mentioned that Sameena was an elderly woman with health issues and said she was willing to furnish sureties against bail, as well as “comply with an investigation that may be conducted by law enforcement agencies”.

The state has been nominated as the respondent in the plea, which will be taken up by the court today.

The FIR

Police have become a complainant in the case, with the FIR registered on the complaint of Shahzad Town Station House Officer Nawazish Ali Khan.

The complaint stated that on September 23, Sameena called police and informed them that Shahnawaz had murdered his wife “with a dumbbell”.

“My son is present in the house and has hidden the body,” the FIR quoted Sameena as saying, adding that the police subsequently raided the house.

“He had locked himself up in his room. When they broke inside, there were stains of blood stains on Shahnawaz’s hands and clothes,” the police said in the complaint.

“He then confessed that he had repeatedly hit his wife with a dumbbell during an argument and then hid her body in the washroom’s bathtub.”

According to the FIR, Shahnawaz also said he had “hidden” the murder weapon under his bed.

Upon examining the dumbbell, the police found blood and hair on it. “We have sent it for forensics,” the FIR added.

The complaint further stated that the victim’s body had been sent to the Polyclinic Hospital for a postmortem examination.