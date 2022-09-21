DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 21, 2022

ECC approves allocation of additional Rs10b to NDMA for procurement of flood relief items

Tahir Sherani Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 08:46pm
<p>: Locals and paramilitary personnel help a displaced woman off a lifeboat as efforts to bring the flood-hit population of Sindh to safety continued on Tuesday.—PPI</p>

: Locals and paramilitary personnel help a displaced woman off a lifeboat as efforts to bring the flood-hit population of Sindh to safety continued on Tuesday.—PPI

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved the allocation of an additional Rs10 billion to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the procurement of relief items for flood-affected people across the country.

Catastrophic floods triggered by torrential rains this year have wreaked havoc in Pakistan rendering nearly 33 million people homeless. Nearly 1,600 people have lost their lives since mid-June, while thousands have been injured.

In the ECC meeting today, presided by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, the NDMA apprised the participants of the devastation caused by the floods and presented a summary for the allocation of funds for procurement and logistics of relief items.

It said that in order to provide immediate relief to the flood affectees, NDMA had commenced procurement on an emergency basis which cost Rs2.4 billion.

Due to colossal damages, the already procured items were not sufficient viz-a-viz relief requirements in the flood-affected areas, it stated, adding that the authority had, therefore, placed orders for more items at a cumulative cost of Rs7.113 billion.

Previously, the NDMA was allocated Rs8 billion for the purpose. However, it said that the amount was insufficient as the cost of procurement has surpassed Rs9.5 billion.

Besides procurement, NDMA said it was also undertaking logistics of all relief goods and materials provided by friendly countries.

Foregoing in view, the ECC approved the allocation of Rs10 billion to the NDMA. It also directed the Finance Division to immediately release Rs5 billion to the authority.

Separately, a summary proposing the exemption of custom duty and additional custom duty on active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) was also presented in the meeting. However, the committee, while rejecting the summary, directed the ministry to submit a fresh summary to rationalise the price of paracetamol to ensure its availability.

The ECC also approved a proposal presented by the Ministry of Commerce regarding the clearance of stuck-up consignments. It said that the consignments of previously banned items that landed in Pakistan till August 18, 2022, may be released after imposing of surcharge.

Meanwhile, the summary presented by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding the import of wheat through the Gwadar seaport was deferred.

Flood Emergency
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Self-inflicted wounds
Updated 21 Sep, 2022

Self-inflicted wounds

The selection of the army chief has always been a political issue.
Exporting Hindutva
21 Sep, 2022

Exporting Hindutva

AS Hindutva ideologues have moved from the fringes of Indian society to the centre of power, this anti-Muslim...
Karachi chaos
21 Sep, 2022

Karachi chaos

THERE is a palpable sense of insecurity that citizens across the country must have felt recently, thanks to the ...
Sharifs’ silence
Updated 20 Sep, 2022

Sharifs’ silence

Instead of providing assurances that matters are under control, the Sharif brothers have left even old questions unanswered.
Cluster approach
20 Sep, 2022

Cluster approach

HINDSIGHT, they say, is usually 20/20. But in the case of the flood disaster, the lessons of 2010 have not been...
Deprived of education
20 Sep, 2022

Deprived of education

THE fact that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers continue to disallow girls from attending secondary school indicates...