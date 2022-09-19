In pictures: Britain and the world bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey and procession were broadcast live to 125 cinemas across the UK — and to millions of living rooms nationwide.

Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a last ceremonial journey through London streets packed with sorrowful mourners.

Huge crowds gathered to watch as the queen’s flag-draped coffin, topped with the Imperial State Crown, her orb and sceptre, was carried slowly to a gun carriage from parliament’s Westminster Hall where it had lain in state since Wednesday.

Some watching in Hyde Park dabbed their eyes and others sobbed during the service, while later children were hoisted in the air or put on parents’ shoulders to see her coffin pass.

There was also applause among the crowd for a grand state funeral of pageantry and rousing music that captured how many felt for the queen, who died on September 8 aged 96. She had been on the throne for 70 years, meaning most Britons have known no other monarch.

The coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is carried through Wellington Arch in the procession on the day of Her state funeral and burial, in London on Monday. — Reuters

Britain’s King Charles, Britain’s Anne, Princess Royal, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Britain’s William, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the funeral procession, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London on Monday. — Reuters

The coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is carried out of the Westminster Abbey flanked by Britain’s King Charles III (L) and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales in London on Monday during the State Funeral Service. — AFP

The coffin with the body of Queen Elizabeth makes its way down Horse Guards Parade Road as it head to Windsor to its final resting Place, London on Monday. — Reuters

Units of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) attend a special service in honour of the late Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at their barracks in Nanyuki town, on the slopes of Mt. Kenya on Monday where the then princess Elizabeth ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, while she was visiting Kenya.— AFP

King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Princess Royal in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her State Funeral at the Abbey in London on Monday. — Reuters

A note from Britain’s King Charles III is seen with flowers on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy at Wellington Arch in London on Monday. — AFP

Household Cavalry rides on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London on Monday. — Reuters

Britain’s King Charles, Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain’s William, Prince of Wales during funeral procession, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London on Monday. — Reuters

The Prince of Wales during State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at the Abbey in London on Monday. — Reuters

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Trudeau and Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness leave Westminster Abbey after a service on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London on Monday. — Reuters

Members of the public line up on The Long Walk in Windsor on September 19, 2022, to see the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II making its final journey to Windsor Castle after the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. — AFP

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession makes its way down the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle. —AFP

Header image: The coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is pulled along The Mall by Royal Navy service personnel during the funeral procession, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London on Monday. — Reuters