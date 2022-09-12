Karachi reports 7 deaths from dengue fever in last 24 hours

At least seven people, admitted at various hospitals across Karachi, have died due to dengue fever — a vector-borne viral disease that can easily be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites — in the last 24 hours, according to the Sindh Health Department.

Dengue fever, which doctors say is slowly turning into an epidemic, has gripped several parts of the country.

A report issued by the provincial health department today said that in the last 24 hours, 113 new dengue cases were reported in Sindh, out of which 107 were from Karachi.

In the metropolis, the highest number of cases were recorded in District East, followed by the Central, South, and Korangi districts.

Earlier, in a tweet, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that fumigation sprays were being carried out against dengue and malaria in the District East.

Dengue cases across Sindh spiked after monsoon rains. A Dawn report said that the increase in fevers has filled major public and private hospitals across Karachi.

These hospitals are: the Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital (SIDHRC) and Research Centre, Dow University Hospital, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Dow Hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Zahid Azam said that the hospital was getting 40 to 50 patients for admissions daily.

“Out of these, eight are admitted to the intensive care unit [ICU] while the rest are discharged in a day or two and these cases are followed up in clinics,” he told Dawn.

Guidelines for dengue prevention

Yesterday, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) called upon the government to make ongoing anti-mosquito spray campaigns more effective and drain out stagnant water/sewage from the flood-affected areas as well as Karachi.

The PMA issued guidelines for dengue prevention as well as management of the viral disease, which has already gripped the city as hundreds and thousands of patients are reporting daily at government and private hospitals as well to general practitioners.

“There is no vaccine or specific treatment available for dengue fever and the only prevention is to eliminate mosquitoes. This will also help prevent other mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, currently prevalent in the flood-affected areas, chikungunya infection and Zika fever,” the association stated.

According to PMA’s guidelines on dengue fever management, the disease symptoms begin three to four days after infection and might include high fever, headache, vomiting and pain in the muscles, joints, eyes and bones.

It can also be associated with skin rashes. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from gums, nose, mouth, ears and other parts of the body.

“Take all preventive measures to avoid mosquito bite with the help of sprays, nets, mosquito mats, repellent solutions, etc. Cover water tanks and clean stagnant water found in or around the house. School management should allow the students to wear trousers and full shirts and get their school premises sprayed against mosquitoes,” the PMA stated.

It added: “In case of high-grade fever, do not take any antibiotic medicine, anti-malarial tablet or aspirin. Always take advice from qualified doctors. Drink plenty of water, eat home-made fresh food, have sound sleep, which will help improve body immunity.”