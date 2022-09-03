DAWN.COM Logo

Govt, army express resolve to fight disastrous floods together, urge people to join

Dawn.com Published September 3, 2022 Updated September 3, 2022 02:46pm
<p>Govt and army officials at a press briefing on floods in Islamabad on Saturday. — Photo by National Flood Response Coordination Centre</p>

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, along with representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Pakistan Army on Saturday briefed the nation about the ongoing rescue and relief efforts underway across the country in the face of catastrophic floods as Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar expressed resolve to deploy all available resources to rehabilitate victims.

“Our people’s trust is Pakistan Army’s biggest asset,” he said in a press conference at the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) in Islamabad.

Pakistan is reeling from one of the worst floods in decades with more than a third of the country submerged.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have killed at least 1,265 people since June 14, with 57 casualties reported during the last 24 hours, according to the NDMA.

At a press briefing today on the damages and ongoing relief efforts, Gen Iftikhar assured the nation that the Pakistan Army, continuing its tradition, would stand with the people in this difficult time.

“We are utilising all our resources to rehabilitate people in the flood-affected areas,” he said.

The DG ISPR pointed out that the Pakistan Army has established flood relief and coordination centres in all the rain-hit areas where troops from all the formations — army, navy and airforce — are deployed.

Across the country, he elaborated, more than 136 helicopter sorties have been sent, while over 150 medical and relief camps have been established in which free medical treatment and food are being given to the victims.

“We have also distributed tents and rations in huge quantities,” he said, adding that thousands of people stranded in several areas had been rescued.

Gen Iftikhar said that the Pakistan Army has established a relief fund for the flood affectees and urged people to donate to their suffering brothers. Separately, all general officers of the army have donated a month’s salary to it too, he said.

The DG ISPR also stated that in solidarity with the flood victims, the army had decided to postpone its Defence Day ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

He further paid tribute to the martyrs of the Lasbela helicopter crash, saying that “it is because of them that we are breathing freely today”.

Major highways, electric feeders restored

Meanwhile, Ahsan Iqbal said that the government had begun the reconstruction of roads, highways and electric feeders that had been washed away in the floods.

“Two weeks back, 14 vital connectivity roads in Balochistan — on which the economy relies for its goods transport to and from other countries — were cut off,” he highlighted. “Today, 11 of those have been restored. At this moment only 3 important highways are blocked on which work is underway.”

The minister continued that out of 81 grid stations, that were flooded across the country, 69 had been restored. Similarly, 758 out of 881 damaged feeders had been restored.

A majority of transmission lines in Balochistan had also been made functional again. “Around 3,500 telecommunication towers in Sindh and Balochistan were disrupted during floods […] All of these except 600 towers have been restored.

“The prime minister has instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to fix the remaining ones within the next 48 hours,” Iqbal said.

However, the minister contended that “looking at the scale of the disaster, it is impossible for the government to deal with this alone” and urged the nation to work as a team to rehabilitate the victims.

“We need to get out of this difficult situation together. We need to start a new movement for the people who have lost their houses so that Pakistan is not a vision of poverty.

“It is also a lesson for us that we need to leave these rivers alone and let them flow freely,” he added.

Extreme climate change conditions

During the briefing today, NDMA chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz said that Pakistan had seen the worst form of climate change this year from forest fires to catastrophic floods.

He said that the monsoon season in the country this year arrived nearly 2 to 3.5 months early. “According to Met office, this year 20 to 22pc above normal rainfall was affected but instead, we saw over 190pc cumulative rain in Pakistan.”

The highest downpour was recorded in the eastern areas of Balochistan and Sindh, hence, resulting in massive damages. Gen Nawaz said that apart from rain, several glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) events were also reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking about the scale of destruction, the NDMA chief stated that over 1,200 people had died in the floods, mostly children, while hundreds had been left injured.

“Over 5,000km of roads, 200 bridges, 1.4 million houses and 700,000 livestock have been washed away.”

He went on that in the first phase of rescue and relief efforts, the authority had reached out to tent manufacturers in the country to pace up the supply of tents, which were in high demand.

In the context of food, Gen Nawaz said, the NDMA had distributed 90kg food packages to flood-hit families which can last for a week.

Talking about aid from the international community, he said that Pakistan had received 29 relief flights so far with more expected from UAE, Jordan, Turkmenistan and other countries.

The aid includes fruit and dry fruit packages, high-powered boats, medicines, and medical teams, the NDMA chief added.

Flood Emergency
Pakistan

Comments (68) Closed
Naim
Sep 03, 2022 02:23pm
We as a nation took the climate change very lightly. There will be more of the same events that will be happening because of the Global warming. Time to plan to ensure that we are ready for it!!
Recommend 0
Ismail
Sep 03, 2022 02:24pm
Commission Mafia working together, same team in 2010 and they haven't planned anything even at that time to cope with disasters
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 03, 2022 02:30pm
The brave, bold, blazing and brilliant people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan trust the great Pak Army but not the corrupt, cunning, cruel, crafty, crazy and criminal self-appointed & hand-picked hierarchies of the family-owned, clan-operated, dynasty-backed, cult-dominated & Raiwind/Larkana/D.I.Khan based shameless, useless & hopeless politicians & their wicked, liar, dubious & biased cronies, currently running relentlessly in the corridors of power in the capital city of the country.
Recommend 0
Qadir
Sep 03, 2022 02:38pm
What does he mean by that to leave rivers alone and let them flow freely...Really??? H2O Einstein award winner!!!
Recommend 0
Abdullah The Great
Sep 03, 2022 02:45pm
"Our People Trust on Pakistan Army is Our Biggest Asset". How are you so Sure about that. Any survey to back that claim?
Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Sep 03, 2022 02:49pm
Look at the faces...
Recommend 0
Ather Ahmed
Sep 03, 2022 02:50pm
What happens when all the cameras are gone?
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 03, 2022 02:54pm
Mr ahsan , the nation is already united under PTI .
Recommend 0
Zuk
Sep 03, 2022 02:58pm
I don't know when the establishment will realise that overwhelming majority of the middle class, which is backbone of the society doesn't rely the current government. And hence doesn't trust anyone collaborating with them even the Army. Hence the call to general public for help through government is not going to be heeded.
Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Sep 03, 2022 03:07pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, - we know which side you're on. Who gets the biggest share of the pie?
Recommend 0
Khanm
Sep 03, 2022 03:08pm
Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters...good luck
Recommend 0
DO MORE
Sep 03, 2022 03:08pm
The people of Pakistan are doing their bit to help their fellow citizens. They don't have confidence in the thuggish government and Neutrals.
Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Sep 03, 2022 03:09pm
@Zuk, - divide and rule (or divide for rule) politicians need to be exiled for 10 years.
Recommend 0
Asif
Sep 03, 2022 03:20pm
Only if this nation was left alone 75 years ago without “naturals” things could have been much better .
Recommend 0
Asma
Sep 03, 2022 03:24pm
Imported and neutrals on same page
Recommend 0
Javed Malik
Sep 03, 2022 03:26pm
Bunch of Crooks and Liars
Recommend 0
Kk
Sep 03, 2022 03:29pm
All will be forgotten in the next three-four months, again there will be a flood in the coming years, nothing will change.
Recommend 0
Kk
Sep 03, 2022 03:29pm
All will be forgotten in the next three-four months, again there will be a flood in the coming years, nothing will change.
Recommend 0
qet
Sep 03, 2022 03:37pm
Only if the top brass and the politicians in power stop playing silly games.
Recommend 0
NoName
Sep 03, 2022 03:39pm
The Government needs to realize that the USA is not an ally of Pakistan & should be kicked out of the region.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 03, 2022 03:39pm
Would IKN care to joint them for the sake of this country
Recommend 0
Hasaan
Sep 03, 2022 03:44pm
Cnn in background.
Recommend 0
Zahir Khan
Sep 03, 2022 04:04pm
Instead of building dams and drainages, they spent money on building nuclear weapons and missiles and now entire country is suffering.
Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Sep 03, 2022 04:14pm
This government is not trustworthy,No one is ready to give a single rupee to these corrupts
Recommend 0
Shoaib Shah
Sep 03, 2022 04:16pm
All corrupt sitting together.
Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 03, 2022 04:30pm
Nation prays for getting rid of the crooked corrupt imported government.
Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 03, 2022 04:45pm
Who is going to pay for it.
Recommend 0
M Emad
Sep 03, 2022 04:58pm
‘Wasteful Chopper’ ?
Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 03, 2022 05:03pm
Just talk about Kashmir
Recommend 0
Curious
Sep 03, 2022 05:07pm
Why a General or an Army personal is the Chairman of NDMA? Is he an expert of disaster management?
Recommend 0
Curious
Sep 03, 2022 05:09pm
Who does the Accountability of the NDMA Chairman?
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 03, 2022 05:10pm
What government? Public is tired of corrupt and dishonest Shrief and Zardari clans.
Recommend 0
Haresh
Sep 03, 2022 05:12pm
By reading the messages, you people don’t trust your government
Recommend 0
Hindsight
Sep 03, 2022 05:18pm
Army is our best asset. Really ??
Recommend 0
Sadiq
Sep 03, 2022 05:20pm
@Ismail Thank you for high lighting it. Pakistan deserves better, competent and honest people on higher positions.
Recommend 0
Sadiq
Sep 03, 2022 05:24pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad More loyal than the King?
Recommend 0
MONIER
Sep 03, 2022 05:47pm
Another Photo Opportunity for the imported
Recommend 0
asma
Sep 03, 2022 06:03pm
Imported and neutrals have no clue whatsoever on how to solve this crisis
Recommend 0
May
Sep 03, 2022 06:10pm
I have absolutely zero confidence in either. Only supporting Khan because of his squeaky clean record and genuine concern for the people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Sep 03, 2022 06:20pm
What do you mean by ‘unite’. Ordinary people of Pakistan are helping more than multi-billionaires like Maryam, Zardari, Bilawal, Nawaz etc etc etc.
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 03, 2022 06:40pm
Only one word Thieves !
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 03, 2022 06:54pm
Arrogance of IKN at his best
Recommend 0
Aryann
Sep 03, 2022 07:09pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, right on spot— excellent summary
Recommend 0
Aryann
Sep 03, 2022 07:12pm
@Hasaan, CNN is the most twisted American channel—they should be awarded for brainwashing humanity
Recommend 0
Ramay
Sep 03, 2022 07:15pm
@Naim, It is an international phenomena, melting of glaciers are of great concern. Our leaders has to show courage and take up the matter with the world as Pakistan alone cannot resolve it.
Recommend 0
Zaman
Sep 03, 2022 07:16pm
‘Urge people to join’ Sorry not with you two incharge . Don’t want our hard earned money used for buying property in London , Dubai or Belgium .
Recommend 0
Adnan
Sep 03, 2022 07:17pm
Why Army separately expressing resolve ,is Army not under government? Or maybe I am living in a different world
Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Sep 03, 2022 07:20pm
@NoName, USA should keep sending $s because as a country we don’t produce anything except reproduce
Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 03, 2022 07:20pm
Sad to see our professionals sitting with convicted theives.
Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Sep 03, 2022 07:42pm
Transfer money in public accounts before they join thugs!
Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Sep 03, 2022 07:42pm
Shame on criminals
Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Sep 03, 2022 07:48pm
Flood effected people are kicking out the PDM Representatives on seeing. Only non governmental agencies and individuals like Imran Riaz are welcome.
Recommend 0
Khalid iqbal
Sep 03, 2022 07:49pm
Nation is already United , its you and your group seem to be engaged in cheap politics.
Recommend 0
Gursharan Singh Rathore
Sep 03, 2022 08:04pm
Interesting, is army leading National Disaster Mgmt too?
Recommend 0
ZAK
Sep 03, 2022 08:16pm
Group of shameless and corrupts together. Their days are numbered
Recommend 0
Kirran
Sep 03, 2022 08:25pm
All corrupt thieves of Pakistan all united to loot all the humanitarian aid money pouring in from foreign donors. This is all they are good at.
Recommend 0
Nawaz
Sep 03, 2022 09:02pm
Well, go and hear the speech of Imran Khan in United Nation. There is a lengthy segment in the speech about climate change. And Ahsan Iqbal will unite this nation? Seriously? Tell me, it's a pathetic joke.
Recommend 0
hamza
Sep 03, 2022 09:56pm
Too little too late. If the traitors had not toppled IK's government we would not have been in this situation. Handlers are now trying to salvage, people of Pakistan reject them and no longer trust them. Bring back IK.
Recommend 0
Aman
Sep 04, 2022 12:23am
wishful thinking only!!!!
Recommend 0
ClimateChange
Sep 04, 2022 12:28am
People of Pakistan are being taken for a ride in the name of climate change. What you are witnessing is a man made disaster. You will be rewarded handsomely for playing victims of climate change. Keep playing and making money just like you were used for the war on terror.
Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Sep 04, 2022 12:48am
Criminals and collaborators. All responsible sit together not to discuss floods rather how to deal with imran khan
Recommend 0
Rami
Sep 04, 2022 01:30am
Yeah, both new of flood warning and did nothing !
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Sep 04, 2022 01:44am
Nice work by Pak army but not enough. Army corps of engineers should take over the dam maintenance and the water distribution. Also they should control the building & construction of living quarters or tourists hotels in the water path. Usually all these illegal structures cause most damage and loss of life.
Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 04, 2022 03:00am
‘Govt, army express resolve to fight disastrous floods together.’ That sounds like two different entities.
Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 04, 2022 03:04am
That sounds like two different entities resolving to work together one odd time.
Recommend 0
Jughnoo
Sep 04, 2022 07:17am
People will join Imran Khan only!
Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Sep 04, 2022 07:18am
Just give the country to the army to run..they will do a brilliant job
Recommend 0
X
Sep 04, 2022 10:41am
Natural gear..... no movement
Recommend 0

