Imran moves IHC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

Tahir Naseer Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 12:10pm
<p>This file photo shows former prime minister Imran Khan during a visit to the Foreign Office. — Photo courtesy: Prime Minister’s Office/File</p>

PTI chief Imran Khan moved the Islamabad High Court on Monday seeking pre-arrest bail after he was booked in a terrorism case for “threatening” a female judge and senior police officers at a public rally.

The ex-prime minister was booked on Sunday under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday.

Earlier today, Imran’s Imran’s lawyers, Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf in the IHC.

The petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, stated that Imran was a “target of the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) for his fearless criticism, and extremely bold and blunt stance against corruption and corrupt politicians”.

“And to achieve this malicious agenda, acting in a most unfortunate and clumsy manner, a false and frivolous complaint has been registered against him by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police at the behest of the incumbent government,” it added.

The plea further alleged that the government had decided to “cross all limits” to arrest Imran “under false accusations” and was “hell-bent to sort out the petitioner and his party at all costs”.

The government, in an illegal effort to settle a political score, has decided to “illegally and unlawfully victimise” the petitioner, it said, adding that the government had registered 17 FIRs against Imran.

It further said the most recent FIR against was “politically motivated”, in which Imran had been “falsely” involved with “mala fide intention and ulterior motives to humiliate” him.

Moreover, the plea highlighted that the FIR was registered after an “unexplained inordinate delay of 24 hours”. “The contents of the FIR reflect that the alleged offence is not made out. The case in hand is of further inquiry”.

The plea contended the case was based on “surmises and conjectures” and that no evidence was available on record against Imran in connection with the case.

It also contended that there was no “direct or indirect” evidence available on record against Imran in the case, which created “serious doubt in the prosecution story”.

It went on to say that Imran was a respectable citizen and “a sheer apprehension of his imminent arrest would cause humiliation and unjustified harassment”.

It stated that there was “no likelihood” of Imran absconding or tampering with prosecution evidence if granted protective bail.

The petitioner has an unblemished track record and has never been implicated in any criminal activity, the plea said, adding that he was ready to join the investigation as and when required.

The petition said that Imran was also ready to furnish a “solvent surety bond” when required.

The state was nominated as the respondent in the plea. However, it is not yet clear if the petition has been accepted for hearing.

The FIR

The FIR against Imran was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at 10pm on Saturday under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed.

The FIR said that at the PTI’s rally at F-9 park a day ago, Imran had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address.

The FIR reproduced the PTI chairman’s comments where he spoke about the female judge and the Islamabad police officials.

In his address on Saturday, Imran had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and said: “We won’t spare you.”

The former premier had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she should “prepare herself as action would be taken against her”.

The FIR argued that Imran’s speech was meant to “terrorise” top police officials and the judiciary so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual if required to do so.

The magistrate argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. “Terrorism has been spread the country’s peace has been harmed,” he added.

The FIR requested that legal action be pursued against Imran and an “exemplary punishment” be meted out.

Imran criticised for his remarks

Prior to the registration of the FIR, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said the government was holding legal consultations on whether to file a separate case against the PTI chairperson for his “provocative speech” on Saturday or nominate him in a previous case.

“This is all happening in continuation — from a campaign after Lasbela incident when six army officers were martyred followed by Gill’s attempt to incite army ranks to go against their top command and then Imran threatening a woman judge and police officials for performing their duties as per the law,” the minister had said.

The minister had also denied the PTI’s allegations that Gill was being subjected to custodial torture.

Earlier, Sanaullah had also tweeted that Imran would have to face the law for “threatening and hurling abuse” at the magistrate and police officers.

The minister had said the PTI chief will not be allowed “to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion”.

Meanwhile, several other leaders from the ruling alliance, including Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, also condemned Imran’s remarks against the judge and police.

Comments (26)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 22, 2022 11:49am
Why asking for Bail? he is a self-proclaimed "Brave" leader.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Aug 22, 2022 11:53am
Start of PTI meltdown.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi
Aug 22, 2022 11:54am
The Hon'able court should remember that it is not the first time that this person has been accused of Terrorism. The first time was in 2018, when he took law in his hands and incited his supporters to attack and take over the Parliament Building and the PTV Station. Apart from that upon his incitement a LAW OFFICER WAS BEATEN UP AS WELL. This person is dangerous and should not be given bail this time. He will make sure that what he said was done. Harm the police officers and the lady judge.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 22, 2022 12:01pm
Running away from the jail.But he said he does not fear being behind bars.This is a party of losers.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 22, 2022 12:01pm
….1971 in the making; neutrals learnt nothing and think of nation as sheep and goats. Neutrals are the only ones with brains, rest are just walking animals, is the true mindset of neutrals…..
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 22, 2022 12:02pm
Neutrals has gone to a record low. It is time for the nation to wake up and see things as they are. IK is standing for the nation. We should not and we will not leave him alone.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 22, 2022 12:03pm
Threat of neutrals will not work any more .Last 70 years Neutrals has be selecting who will be in power. It should be over now in 2022. A revolution against so called neutrals being happened by young people of Pakistan. See today's result in Karachi na 245. All party pdm whose are selected by Neutrals gets 13000 votes only Pti alone gets 29000.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 22, 2022 12:04pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), meaningful comments only a few can write.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 22, 2022 12:04pm
Donald Trump and imran khan both having bad days.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 22, 2022 12:08pm
Chicken heart!
Reply Recommend 0
Abaseen
Aug 22, 2022 12:21pm
Anyone who incite people against judicial system must be in jail. No pre arrest bail. This is not the first time that he used these worlds. He is threatening anyone who gave any decision against him. He and his supporters make there mind that he is the only righteous person in the world
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 22, 2022 12:24pm
@Hope786, wait and see, Chicken becomes Lion
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
Aug 22, 2022 12:28pm
PMLN and their slaves are going to be crying now
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 22, 2022 12:29pm
People of Pakistan has spoken. The proof was last night when the entire nation got on the streets in every city middle of the night
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 22, 2022 12:30pm
PDM supporters moaning about him not going to jail forget their leader is still hiding in London
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Aug 22, 2022 12:32pm
@Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi, i totally agree with what you have said in your comment
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 22, 2022 12:37pm
Whole nation knows the nefarious plans of PDM and the one backing them. No one is fooled.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 22, 2022 12:39pm
Retire early, the once respected institutions are beecome objects of hate. Remove' one' and let a professional take over and go for elections.
Reply Recommend 0
ali rana
Aug 22, 2022 12:52pm
how does one forget what PML n said about NAB and others, what Hypocrisy is at play
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Aug 22, 2022 12:55pm
Fascist govt. Nation stands with Imran Khan. The authorities should not ignore popular public sentiment
Reply Recommend 0
J
Aug 22, 2022 01:01pm
Arrest and jail fascist niazi
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 22, 2022 01:12pm
@Nassir uddin, the writing on the wall is very clear! But looks like no wise people left!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 22, 2022 01:13pm
@nouman, people are ready to end the rule of crooks.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 22, 2022 01:14pm
@Haq, when elephants fight grass dies...early retirement is key ...
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Aug 22, 2022 01:19pm
No future under corrupt government!
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Aug 22, 2022 01:23pm
these cowards used every tactics
Reply Recommend 0

