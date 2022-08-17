DAWN.COM Logo

UAE president awards COAS Bajwa Order of the Union medal

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.com Published August 17, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 03:16pm
<p>Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa receives the Order of the Union medal, conferred on him by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R). — Screengrab via ISPR video</p>

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Order of the Union medal on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa “in recognition of his significant contributions to the promotion of bilateral ties”, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to UAE-based Khaleej Times, the medal is the second highest honour awarded by the UAE to senior officials of friendly countries.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief, who is on a visit to the UAE, called on the Emirati president and discussed with him matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and the regional security situation in the Middle East.

“The leaders agreed that Pakistan and the UAE share a great history of cordial relations and a deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood, which is transforming into an enduring partnership,” the ISPR said.

According to the ISPR statement, other recipients of Order of Union include former Lebanese president Emile Lahoud, Bahrain Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Britain’s Prince Philip, Dutch King Prince Willem-Alexander, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

As for Gen Bajwa, he has previously been awarded the Medal of Excellence by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Bahrain Order (first class) award by Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Jordan’s Order of Military Merit by King Abdullah II, Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue and Letter of Commendation of Russian Mountaineering Federation by a Russian envoy during his visit to Pakistan in December 2018 and Turkish Legion of Merit during a visit to Turkey in 2017, the ISPR said.

Comments (58)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Aug 17, 2022 02:55pm
This doesn't change people's sentiments of anger after your regime change operation!

Romero
Aug 17, 2022 03:00pm
Looking for another extension

Ahsan
Aug 17, 2022 03:02pm
You gotto hand it to west, they do reward their assets

Sam
Aug 17, 2022 03:03pm
He really deserves it after what good he has done to the country, especially in last 6 months.

Faisal Salman
Aug 17, 2022 03:03pm
Anybody can tell the definition of political bribery?

Rahim, Karachi
Aug 17, 2022 03:06pm
Battle hardened veteran richly deserves the award!

Abdul Sami
Aug 17, 2022 03:11pm
Waste of an award.

Cancel culture
Aug 17, 2022 03:13pm
He will sell it later, looks good!

Karachi
Aug 17, 2022 03:15pm
Job confirmed in UAE

FAZ
Aug 17, 2022 03:17pm
Made in US, shipped to UAE and dispatched to concerned..

PakiSwine
Aug 17, 2022 03:19pm
@bhaRAT©, That puts food on the table.

Zoob
Aug 17, 2022 03:23pm
He should be facing ICC sentence.

akram
Aug 17, 2022 03:25pm
getting rewarded for the change he brought about. shame

Sajid Haider
Aug 17, 2022 03:27pm
New job offer

Raheel
Aug 17, 2022 03:42pm
Nice necklace for his collection.

Bilal Naeem Khan
Aug 17, 2022 03:43pm
True honor

Donede
Aug 17, 2022 03:44pm
All perks for helping with American agenda of regime change. No one cares!

Beechboy
Aug 17, 2022 03:48pm
But we need foreign exchange. Hope he brings some us dollars home to support the economy.

luke
Aug 17, 2022 03:50pm
the damage is already done

Ibrahim S
Aug 17, 2022 04:01pm
His retirement is secure for the army republic of Pakistan

MJan
Aug 17, 2022 04:05pm
Bypassing the civilian government of Pakistan is a welcome convenience for despots and dictators.

Iqbal Malik
Aug 17, 2022 04:09pm
There are a lot of rewards for going against your own country from enemies and their friends.

Iqbal Malik
Aug 17, 2022 04:13pm
International powers are preparing him as a next dictator of Pakistan. Does he know the Pakistani nation has rejected him and he is the most hated person.

Iqbal Malik
Aug 17, 2022 04:14pm
Why he is awarded?

Unicorn
Aug 17, 2022 04:15pm
Nation and the economy is in a rut and these are serving masters in the Middle East.

AJ
Aug 17, 2022 04:15pm
For what…

Unicorn
Aug 17, 2022 04:15pm
@Faisal Salman, The Establishment of Pakistan. That's the One and only answer.

AHAQ
Aug 17, 2022 04:25pm
Possibly good credentials for the next job.

M. Iqbal
Aug 17, 2022 04:47pm
Really depressing situation

M. Iqbal
Aug 17, 2022 04:48pm
Really depressing situation

Aragon
Aug 17, 2022 05:02pm
Doesn't mean much, Pakistanis are still not allowed to travel with visa ban

Ali h Ali
Aug 17, 2022 05:12pm
Big B is only popular outside Pakistan

PAKISTANAIS D’OUTRE-MER
Aug 17, 2022 05:13pm
Congratulations. So far so good.

zf
Aug 17, 2022 05:27pm
His only achievement is landing Pakistan in political and economic mess.

Ghalib
Aug 17, 2022 05:43pm
Why is this award being made for just one individual and not the nation?

Sayyar Khan
Aug 17, 2022 05:55pm
Keep on giving him medals. Will soon run out of space on his uniform

Chulbul
Aug 17, 2022 05:59pm
General is doing lot of heavy lifting across nation after Imran sabotage relations due to his ego

Asim khan
Aug 17, 2022 06:08pm
Is it just coincidence, first Saudia awarded and now UAE. What they want to prove?

Asghar
Aug 17, 2022 06:15pm
Thank you Sir. I did what you told me.

Abha Singh
Aug 17, 2022 06:20pm
Name another country whose military head receives and accepts such awards from a foreign country!?!

SkyHawk
Aug 17, 2022 06:51pm
UAE and Saudia are awarding him for creating mess in Pakistan.

Abrar khan
Aug 17, 2022 06:51pm
What for? He hasn't achieved anything except installing imported government

Fareed N
Aug 17, 2022 06:52pm
@MJan, because men in uniform get work done for their benefactors.

Fareed N
Aug 17, 2022 06:53pm
Hope medal is solid gold - Worth $?

Fareed N
Aug 17, 2022 06:55pm
@Faisal Salman, They have the money to buy the loyalty.

Hindsight
Aug 17, 2022 07:10pm
This will be nice one to sell.. No questions will be asked.

Skeptic2
Aug 17, 2022 07:11pm
@Ahsan, I think you are confusing middle east and Russia for “West”. Time to read.

Imran
Aug 17, 2022 07:14pm
Mulk ko tabah kar ke dosron se awards leta phir raha hai.

Hindsight
Aug 17, 2022 07:15pm
He is the emperor of Pakistan and MBZ knows it..

Skeptic
Aug 17, 2022 07:16pm
Advanced payment and an enticing incentive for future services to be rendered for the UAE.

shoaib
Aug 17, 2022 07:18pm
First from Britain, now from Britain's slaves! Bajwa is retiring. Guaranteed! He will have a nice job in UAE as his predecessor with KSA !

Bublu Shublu
Aug 17, 2022 07:31pm
Belgium is next in line.

Bublu Shublu
Aug 17, 2022 07:42pm
We are not proud of it.

Proud youthia
Aug 17, 2022 07:46pm
Well-deserved

Positive
Aug 17, 2022 07:49pm
Why would a military head of a democratic country do foreign policy visits ?? I never understood this about Pakistan

AMJAD KHAN
Aug 17, 2022 08:08pm
Collecting Gold from all over before retirement. Good Job.

Ahsan Gul
Aug 17, 2022 08:21pm
What has he done to receive these appreciations? He is not involved in any combat or a special forces soldier like Gen Musharraf. By chance in a COAS position, he doesn’t deserve these.

Joe Senior
Aug 17, 2022 08:25pm
According to UAE-based Khaleej Times, the medal is the second highest honour awarded by the UAE to senior officials of friendly countries." Did someone from India get the highest honour from UAE.?


