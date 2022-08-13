Arshad Nadeem extends golden run to Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA: Another Games for Arshad Nadeem, another record-breaking gold for the Pakistan javelin thrower.

Six days after his victory at the Commonwealth Games, Arshad was at it again on Friday at the Islamic Solidarity Games when the 25-year-old sent the spear to 88.55 metres for the best throw ever at the multi-sport event involving elite athletes from members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Arshad though was head and shoulders above the rest in Turkey. Qatar’s Ahmed Magour, who held the previous record at the Games at 83.45 metres, was the silver medallist with a throw of 74.28 metres while Iran’s Ali Fathi Ganji took bronze with a throw of 71.24 metres.

Arshad, however, has achieved these feats despite an elbow injury that has troubled him since the Olympics in Tokyo last year where he finished fifth.

Arshad’s best attempt came in his second throw after he opened on 79.40 metres. His third throw reached a distance of 75.50m and his fourth and fifth throw were 82.40m and 83.33m respectively.

The ongoing fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games were initially scheduled to be held last year but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Arshad had stormed to gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with a record throw of 90.18 metres. In doing so, he became only the second Asian ever to cross the 90m mark in the sport.

In July, he had also finished fifth at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

With the Asian Games in China postponed to next year, Arshad will now undergo treatment on his longstanding elbow issue in London in consultation with Cambridge University’s Dr Ali Sher Bajwa.

He is expected to go under the knife next month before starting his comeback in May next year ahead of the Asian Games.

Arshad has stated that he wants to be in optimum condition for the 2024 Paris Olympics and that he’s looking to break the javelin world record that stands at 98.48m.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2022