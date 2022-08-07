DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 07, 2022

Six armed youths thrash policeman, resort to firing at cafe in Karachi’s DHA

Imtiaz Ali Published August 7, 2022 Updated August 7, 2022 12:47pm

Around half a dozen armed youths allegedly thrashed an off-duty policeman at a roadside cafe in Karachi’s upscale DHA neighbourhood and opened fire before fleeing, triggering fear and panic among the people, officials said on Sunday.

Darakshan police registered a case against six people on the complaint of the policeman in question, Hamza Nasir Gujjar, under Sections 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Speaking to Dawn.com, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Asad Raza said some youngsters travelling in two cars beat the constable and attempted to kill him over the “seating arrangement” at a restaurant on Muslim Commercial near Clock Tower, Phase VI.

Raza added that one of the cars had been identified.

Another officer, Darakshan Superintendent of Police (SP) Rana Mohammed Dilawar, quoted the victim as saying that he had gone to the restaurant after his duty ended to have tea as it was his friend’s birthday, adding that the incident took place at around three in the morning.

According to the contents of the FIR, the complainant said that he was sitting at the “24 Ghantay Hotel” in civilian clothes alongside three female friends.

Hamza said that at one point, an unidentified person sat beside them and asked who the women were. The situation escalated and the suspect used abusive language and signalled to five of his friends sitting in two parked cars nearby upon which they started beating the cop.

The suspects also allegedly tried to snatch the policeman’s service pistol but he managed to flee and took cover at a nearby parking lot. The suspect fired around seven to eight rounds, which Hamza responded to before the former fled, the FIR said.

The Darakshan SP said that the complainant had told police that the suspects had also allegedly slapped one of the girls.

Police reached the scene and collected five spent bullet casings and two live bullets.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nh
Aug 07, 2022 01:00pm
The policeman in plainclothes with 3 women and a pistol at 3 in morning…. Hmmmm something fishy!!!
Reply Recommend 0
SYED SAJID ALI
Aug 07, 2022 01:03pm
Not the whole truth.
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Aug 07, 2022 01:07pm
what the police constable was doing there in early morning with the females as his guests
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 07, 2022 01:09pm
... Probably high on alcohol or drugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 07, 2022 01:17pm
…….DHA where neutral hogs live lavish life, and these young goons are progeny of those neutral hogs………..
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 07, 2022 01:19pm
Unfortunately, the old MQM and PPP's socio-cultural values, norms, traditions, precedents and practices of the 1980s and 1990s are coming back to haunt and harm the people of the world famous and historic city of Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Kursi
Aug 07, 2022 01:22pm
@SYED SAJID ALI, So tell the truth.?
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 07, 2022 01:31pm
Jungle law
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Aug 07, 2022 01:38pm
Three female friends at 3 a.m ,,,,,,,???
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Aug 07, 2022 01:40pm
Hope truth will come out. 3 girls sitting with an off duty constable at 3am is the issue here seems to be.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 07, 2022 01:44pm
Nothing will happen even if a car has been identified. Children must be of rich political looters.
Reply Recommend 0
Sha
Aug 07, 2022 02:31pm
A police Constance in DHA cafe? What’s his salary? Can he even afford it?
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Baig
Aug 07, 2022 02:34pm
Professional gangs from both sides.
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
Aug 07, 2022 02:38pm
Kids carry pistols in the largest city of Pakistan. Authorities have some shame.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political stunt
Updated 07 Aug, 2022

Political stunt

The former PM is attempting to make a very expensive point with his decision to contest all 9 NA seats going up for by-election.
Monsoon emergency
07 Aug, 2022

Monsoon emergency

AS another wet weather system has entered Pakistan, and the federal government has declared a “monsoon...
Taliban’s denial
07 Aug, 2022

Taliban’s denial

THE Afghan Taliban’s recent statement denying any knowledge of the now deceased Al Qaeda chief Ayman...
Economic restructuring
Updated 06 Aug, 2022

Economic restructuring

All the policies and tough decisions implemented by the PML-N-led ruling coalition have so far translated to firefighting.
Kashmir’s plight
06 Aug, 2022

Kashmir’s plight

THREE years after the BJP-led government in New Delhi made its ill-advised move to do away with the autonomous...
Extinction risks
06 Aug, 2022

Extinction risks

WE may be at risk of losing our natural treasures before even getting a chance to truly appreciate them. According ...